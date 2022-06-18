MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Just in time for Pride NYC: 9th Avenue Saloon, Hell’s Kitchen’s Longest Running Gay Bar is Back

The 9th Avenue Saloon, Hell’s Kitchen’s legendary watering hole, will re-open June 24th under new management, now gay owned & operated for the first time in its four decade plus history!Located at 656 9th Avenue between 45th & 46th Streets in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen and the Theater District, The 9th Avenue Saloon has been serving the community for over 40 years, and is one of the oldest LGBTQ+ bars in New York City.  A theater district mainstay for casts and crews, it’s the perfect spot to grab a cocktail before or after that Broadway show. Hell’s Kitchen’s original LGBTQ+ bar shut down in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And remained shuttered until now. Following extensive repair and renovations, The 9th Avenue Saloon will retain its original legendary neighborhood feel but with a fresh polish! What will returning friends find? Everything that made Saloon such a popular place for neighborhood regulars as well as visitors from around the world. Guests will still find the jukebox, the photo booth, and the popcorn. Especially the popcorn! And even some familiar faces behind the bar! Hell’s Kitchen’s longest running and friendliest neighborhood bar is the perfect spot for meeting up with old friends or making new ones. Whether you’re hanging out after work with the neighborhood regulars, celebrating a special occasion, or just looking for a great place to find booze and boys: this is the place for you!  The 9th Avenue Saloon will be open daily from 2pm. You can follow the Saloon online now to stay up to date on the goings-on, drink specials and special events: on Twitter @9thAvenueSaloon, on Facebook @9thAveSaloon, or on Instagram at @9thavesaloon.  

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

