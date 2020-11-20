MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Justin Hartley to Headline Virtual enCourage Kids Fundraiser

Justin Hartley to Headline Virtual enCourage Kids Fundraiser

On December 2, Justin Hartley, NBC This Is Us, will be taking over the web and hosting the enCourage Kids Serving Up Smiles tasting event along with Ryan Field, ABC Sports Anchor, who will emcee the event live from the EVEN Hotel and will be joined by Culinary Chair  Ralph Scamardella, Chef & Partner at TAO Group. Hartley will be joined by other celebrities and musical guests on the Main Stage. Guests will be able to hop around the session rooms to enjoy live music, view cooking demos from world-class chefs in the Kitchen, mixology demos in the Bar and surprises in the VIP lounge. 

“I’m so excited that we are able to host Serving Up Smiles Virtually and have Justin Hartley (NBC- This Is Us) as our host,” said Michele Hall Duncan, President & CEO enCourage Kids Foundation. “Guests can expect a great night of food and mixology demos, entertainment, athletes and many other surprises throughout the night. I’m so appreciative for the continued support and awareness for the enCourage Kids Foundation making hospitals a better place to get better.”

The enCourage Kids will honor Cory Elbaum (Angelo Gordon)and Rob Turner (Eastdil Secured, LLC) with the Jeffrey Gural Leadership Award. Dr. Kusum Viswanathan (Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center) will receive the Healthcare Leadership Award. Sponsors include GFP Real Estate, Signature Bank and Feil Family Foundation.

Serving Up Smiles as well as the mission of the organization has been supported by many in Hollywood such as Steve Schirripa, Susan Sarandon, Katie Holmes, Shannon Elizabeth, Suzzanne Douglas and Anne Hathaway as well as professional athletes such as John Starks, Erik Coleman, Charles OakleyTony RichardsonHoward CrossLuke Petitgoutand Zab Juddah, to name a few. 

For tickets and donations please visit here.

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hosts Lively Virtual Gala

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 20, 2020
Read More
Eva Noblezada a Women To Be Reckoned With In Her Show at The Green Room 42

What To Watch November 20th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingNovember 19, 2020
Read More

What To Watch November 19th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingNovember 18, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Alan Cumming as Uncle Vanya, Radial Park For Holiday Parties,TRU Producer Boot Camp and Thoughts of a Colored Man

Suzanna BowlingNovember 18, 2020
Read More

NAMT’s 32nd Annual Festival Of New Musicals Has Tickets Available to the Public

Suzanna BowlingNovember 18, 2020
Read More

What To Watch November 18th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Theater News: The Tony’s, The Prince Of Egypt, Neil LaBute, Broadway’s Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On the Radio

Suzanna BowlingNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Annette Bening, Pam MacKinnon, National Alliance for Musical Theatre for the 32nd Annual Festival of New Musicals and MTC’s Ted Snowdon Reading Series on Broadway On Demand

Suzanna BowlingNovember 17, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 17, 2020
Read More