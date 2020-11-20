Justin Hartley to Headline Virtual enCourage Kids Fundraiser

On December 2, Justin Hartley, NBC This Is Us, will be taking over the web and hosting the enCourage Kids Serving Up Smiles tasting event along with Ryan Field, ABC Sports Anchor, who will emcee the event live from the EVEN Hotel and will be joined by Culinary Chair Ralph Scamardella, Chef & Partner at TAO Group. Hartley will be joined by other celebrities and musical guests on the Main Stage. Guests will be able to hop around the session rooms to enjoy live music, view cooking demos from world-class chefs in the Kitchen, mixology demos in the Bar and surprises in the VIP lounge.

“I’m so excited that we are able to host Serving Up Smiles Virtually and have Justin Hartley (NBC- This Is Us) as our host,” said Michele Hall Duncan, President & CEO enCourage Kids Foundation. “Guests can expect a great night of food and mixology demos, entertainment, athletes and many other surprises throughout the night. I’m so appreciative for the continued support and awareness for the enCourage Kids Foundation making hospitals a better place to get better.”

The enCourage Kids will honor Cory Elbaum (Angelo Gordon)and Rob Turner (Eastdil Secured, LLC) with the Jeffrey Gural Leadership Award. Dr. Kusum Viswanathan (Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center) will receive the Healthcare Leadership Award. Sponsors include GFP Real Estate, Signature Bank and Feil Family Foundation.

Serving Up Smiles as well as the mission of the organization has been supported by many in Hollywood such as Steve Schirripa, Susan Sarandon, Katie Holmes, Shannon Elizabeth, Suzzanne Douglas and Anne Hathaway as well as professional athletes such as John Starks, Erik Coleman, Charles Oakley, Tony Richardson, Howard Cross, Luke Petitgoutand Zab Juddah, to name a few.

For tickets and donations please visit here.