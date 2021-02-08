K & K: Kea Chan & Kayla Merrow in Live Virtual Concert to Celebrate Love and Valentine’s Day

Of all the singers I have heard recently Kea Chan and Kayla Merrow are beyond fabulous! For those who know me, I am extremely critical of young singers as I was one, so I know the ends and outs of this profession. If I find singers who go beyond the average talent, I am their biggest fans. These two young artists are ones to watch and I highly recommend this concert.

On Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 3pm EST/12Noon PST, K & K (Kea Chan and Kayla Merrow) will bring to you a new concert created and produced by Robert R Blume of Step Forward Entertainment, along with Pat Labez and Cambridge Productions. Love Springs Eternal! will feature this duo of rising young stars in a brand new concert on Metropolitan Zoom!

Kayla Merrow and Kea Chan in Looking for Tomorrow

K & K return to the virtual concert stage of MetropolitanZoom.com where they previously enjoyed a ‘hit’ debut concert Looking for Tomorrow in August 2020. This February 13th, concert will highlight musical numbers celebrating all things to do with love. This is the perfect pre-Valentine’s Day treat. The concert will also feature international music director Bobby DeLeon on the keyboard. Justin Senense has returned to virtually stage the concert.

Robert R. Blume, President of Step Forward Entertainment said “Getting a call from Metropolitan Zoom owner Bernard Furshpan to do another concert because of the tremendous success of the last one was exciting for all of us. We are looking forward to getting together at the new Metropolitan Zoom Studio A in Long Island City to perform this live 4-camera show at the virtual nightclub site which adds to the excitement.”

For tickets to Love Springs Eternal! purchased online at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com the cost is from $20 to $30

Kea Chan

Broadwayworld.com called Kea Chan “breathtaking”. Times Square Chronicles (t2conline.com) heralded Kea as “a performer to keep your eye on”. This native Filipina most recently appeared in The Actors Fund benefit concert celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka. She also appeared on the Amazon Prime TV series, Homicide City and performed in several concerts at The Green Room 42. As a finalist for the lead role of Kim in the recent Broadway revival of Miss Saigon, Kea had the honor of singing for the Presidents and Ambassadors of the Philippines, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. Performing since she was 11, Kea won the Philippine Child Performer of the Year at 13. Kea appeared in indie film shorts on the film festival circuit, Bronx SIU on Amazon Prime, Las Vegas hotels, the Hudson Guild Theater, The Triad and Feinstein’s 54 Below.

Kayla Merrow

Kayla Merrow may be a a newcomer to the business, but she performed Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family Musical. Kayla made her professional debut in in Looking for Tomorrow a virtual concert done in August of 2021 and can be seen in the streaming on demand benefit concert for The Actors Fund celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka. This 20-year-old actor/singer/dancer is still in college but is competing for professional jobs. She has performed as a guest singer in several shows and competitions.

Bobby Deleon was the MD/Keyboard on the recent concert Looking Toward Tomorrow with the girls, as well as the accompanist for Kayla in the Neil Sedaka concert. He is an extraordinary, international music director, arranger and pianist who plays entirely by ear! He has conducted shows for some of the most prominent Philippine stars and performers both in the US and abroad.

Justin Senense directed the debut concert that featured Kea & Kayla in August 2020 and really looks forward to doing the same for this one. In addition to being a director, Justin is an American actor/singer of Philippine heritage, Justin most recently appeared in The Actors Fund benefit concert celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka. He was also seen playing the lead in the award winning indie short film Howard. Some of his favorite credits include, Angel in Rent (Westchester Broadway Theatre), Benjamin in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (National Tour) and Hair (Italian Tour).

Step Forward Entertainment, an entertainment production and talent management company headquartered in New York City, represents clients in Los Angeles, Florida and other areas in the US. The company was founded by renowned producer / talent manager, Robert R. Blume (“Bob”). With strong roots on Broadway as an Executive Producer of the annual Drama Desk Awards from 1999 to 2018, Mr. Blume represents talent and produces TV, film and theatre. He is proud to present this virtual concert in association with Pat Labez and Marya Coburn of Cambridge Productions. For more information visit www.StepForwardEntertainment.com