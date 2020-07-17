Kastel Hits A Home Run With His Debut Album, Time Travler

G.H. Harding

Singer/songwriter Vic Kastel releases his first album Time Travler – with much of the material recorded in the 70’s.

Vic Kastel

Imagine recording 11 original songs in the 70’s – with analog equipment and musicians – and releasing it today?

Says Kastel, “I’ve lived with this material for a while and what I was able to create then, has come back into style today in a big way, so I’ve decided to release the album. No auto-tune, no machines … it’s all pure- music. Back then, we actually recorded in the big room at the studios; these days most records start at home.”

Recorded at the legendary A&R Studios (owned by Phil Ramone), it is revolutionary in its originality and the manner in which it was recorded.

Early listeners have marveled at not only his songs (especially the lead off track “Don’t Ever Let Me Catch You Giving Up On My Love” and the emotive “First Impressions”), but the recording process.

Pristine and original.

A founder and member of the Long Island based quartet The Axents, Kastel has performed with a variety of acts, including The Drifters, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Gary U.S. Bonds, Jay and the Americans, Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, The Angels; Randy & the Rainbows; and, Patti LaBelle and worked with the original producers of rap-icon Kurtis Blow.

Most recently he performed in a production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

A journeyman musician and artist of the first order, Kastel is based in Long Island, New York (itself introducing a plethora of talent, from Joan Jett, to Debbie Gibson, Billy Joel and Lou Reed) and has performed at clubs in and around the Island, including a show at the legendary My Father’s Place.

It will be available on July 31.

www.victorkastel.com