Katharine McPhee Foster Honors World Mental Health Day with Zumba Fun

Dance it out.

This week the the talented Katharine McPhee Foster helped bring mental health awareness to center stage.

The super star and Zumba Instructor Jeimy Bueno gathered in Manhattan to lead a thrilling Zumba session that helped kick off a moment of bliss and happiness after nearly two years of struggle due to the pandemic.

The dazzling class was jam-packed with colorful joy that showcased a surprise performance by Broadway Actresses Phoebe Koyabe and Gabrielle Carrubba in honor of World Mental Health Day coming up on Sunday. The day was also special as Zumba made a donation to the World Federation For Mental Health.

– New York, NY – 10/07/2021 – Zumba hosts #StepIntoHappy event with actress Katharine McPhee Foster in celebration of World Health-PHOTO by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Zumba is taking World Mental Health Day a step further this month to raise awareness around the importance and recognition of mental health, and mental health related illness and issues.

Over the past 10 years, Zumba Love, the organization’s philanthropic platform, has been dedicated to raising funds that have garnished $7.5M to date, Through dance, fitness, friendship and love, Zumba has created a platform to champion support and education around mental health this month and into the future.

In addition to this session, Zumba has partnered with Therapist and New York Times bestselling Author Nedra Tawwab who will be releasing weekly mental health tips every Tuesday on the Zumba IG channel addressing Mental Fitness, Social Anxiety, Body Positivity/ Body Neutrality and Postpartum Depression.

The social series “In and Out” also has launched. The fitness industry has been focused on the physical before-and-after of working out, showing images of bodies only and making it solely weight-driven. At Zumba, they like to flip-the-script and focus on the emotional transformation that leads to sweat and smiles.

Offering a full schedule of mental health focused activities on Instagram on World Mental Health Day on October 10, Zumba has a schedule of activities, which will go live on Saturday, October 9th on @zumba

Photo Credit: Michael Simon/Startraksphoto