Katherine Schwarzenegger Hosts Virtual Rubbermaid Cooking Class

Katherine Schwarzenegger just hosted ‘Prep School’ – a virtual “few ingredients, many dishes” cooking class in partnership with Rubbermaid, demonstrating easy meal preparation, recipe ideas and storage tips using their line of Brilliance storage containers. Katherine shared with viewers her favorite seasonal granola and lemon curd recipes!

Her famous granola was served to guests at her wedding to Chris Pratt. Rubbermaid BRILLIANCE food storage containers are an excellent meal prep tool and keep your meals fresh and organized as you prep for the week ahead. The BPA-free plastic containers are crystal clear and stain resistant to easily see what’s inside, are stackable to maximize space in the fridge, feature an airtight leak-proof seal for increased freshness and are freezer safe and splatter proof for easy reheating. Full cooking demo and can be found on @rubbermaid IGTV.