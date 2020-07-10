MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Katherine Schwarzenegger Hosts Virtual Rubbermaid Cooking Class

Katherine Schwarzenegger just hosted ‘Prep School’ – a virtual “few ingredients, many dishes” cooking class in partnership with Rubbermaid, demonstrating easy meal preparation, recipe ideas and storage tips using their line of Brilliance storage containers. Katherine shared with viewers her favorite seasonal granola and lemon curd recipes! 

Her famous granola was served to guests at her wedding to Chris Pratt. Rubbermaid BRILLIANCE food storage containers are an excellent meal prep tool and keep your meals fresh and organized as you prep for the week ahead. The BPA-free plastic containers are crystal clear and stain resistant to easily see what’s inside, are stackable to maximize space in the fridge, feature an airtight leak-proof seal for increased freshness and are freezer safe and splatter proof for easy reheating. Full cooking demo and can be found on @rubbermaid IGTV.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

