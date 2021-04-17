Kathleen Chalfant and Dorothy Lyman Team Up For We Have to Hurry

Love gets a second chance this spring in the live stream play We Have To Hurry, a new work by acclaimed playwright, actor, and director Dorothy Lyman and starring theatrical luminary Kathleen Chalfant. The two-hander play, about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark in life’s third act, will stream live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, May 1 at 8pm and Sunday, May 2 at 3pm. Patricia Vanstone is the director. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all proceeds from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets are available to purchase HERE

At a retirement community in sunny Cedar Key, Florida, 70 year-olds Margaret and Gill are forced apart in their adjacent condos because of the mandatory isolation for all residents. Across their neighboring balconies, Gil who is seriously in love with her observes Margaret’s frustrations and realizes he must use his wit and humor because every moment is precious. We Have to Hurry, but can he persuade her to come downstairs and take a walk on the beach with him?

In keeping with the play’s touching message, all proceeds from the live stream of We Have to Hurry will be donated to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.

Along with Kathleen Chalfant and her soon-to-be-announced co-star, Jeanne Lauren Smith is featured in the cast. Sound design and technical support for the streaming event are by Josh Liebert.

Tickets for the live stream of We Have to Hurry are priced at $15 per household and are valid for one live stream performance only. The performance schedule is as follows: Saturday, May 1st at 8pm and Sunday, May 2nd at 3pm For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.broadwayondemand.com/channels/details/we-have-to-hurry

Kathleen Chalfant (Margaret) received a Tony Award for her performance in Angels in America and is the recipient of the 1996 OBIE Award for Sustained Excellence, 2004 Lortel Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance, 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Professional Women, and the 2018 OBIE Award for Lifetime Achievement. Broadway: Racing Demon, Dance With Me. Off-Broadway: A Woman of the World, Wit (Drama Desk, Lortel, OCC, Drama League, CT Critics Circle, and OBIE Awards), For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, A Walk in the Woods (Drama Desk nom.), Talking Heads (OBIE Award), Nine Armenians (Drama Desk nom.), Henry V (Callaway Award), Dead Man’s Cell Phone, and many more. Select Film & TV: Ulysses, Duplicity, Lackawanna Blues, Kinsey, The Laramie Project; recurring on “The Affair,” “The Strain,” “The Americans,” “House of Cards,” “Rescue Me,” “The Book of Daniel,” “The Guardian,” “Law & Order,” and “One Life to Live.” She has received the Drama League and Sidney Kingsley Awards for her body of work and holds an honorary doctorate in Humane Letters from Cooper Union.

Dorothy Lyman

Dorothy Lyman (Playwright) is an Emmy Award-winning actress for her work on “All My Children” and is widely known for her co-starring role on “Mama’s Family,” alongside Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett. In addition to her numerous film and television appearances, Ms. Lyman also directed 75 episodes of the Fran Drescher sitcom “The Nanny.” As a playwright, she produced and directed her own plays, Enemy (an adaptation of Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People), The Bleak Midwinter, The Keys and also A Rage in Tenure at Teatro Santa Ana in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. She also produced and directed the original production of A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking starring Susan Sarandon and Eileen Brennan. Her feature films, The Northern Kingdom and Split Ends, are available on Netflix.