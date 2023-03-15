Connect with us

Katie Thompson, Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay and More To Star in Transport Group New Musical Split

Published

8 hours ago

on

Transport Group announces industry-only presentations of the new musical Split, conceived by Michele Lowe (The Smell of the Kill), with book by Lowe and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (The Lonely Few).  The musical stars Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), with Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady); Tyrone Davis, Jr. (Waitress); Katrina Rose Diderikson; Santino Fontana (Tootsie); Jason Gotay (“Gossip Girl”); Monica Ramirez; and Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily We Roll Along).  The project is directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III.  Rodney Bush serves as music director; Avery Trunko stage manages.

In Split, a mother and daughter bound by a love of science embark on a road trip to the Grand Canyon in the summer of 1953.  Lillian, a former librarian at Los Alamos during WWII, has a secret goal—to set daughter Amy’s life on a different course—away from her fiancé and into college—but by the end of their journey, it will be Amy who changes her mother’s life forever.

This musical has been developed under Transport Group’s Joanna & Steven Sanders New Works Program, which sees projects through from commission to full production.  Other artists supported by this program include Carmel Dean, Kirsten Guenther, Michael John LaChiusa, and Harrison David Rivers.  Split is part of Transport Group’s 20th Century Project, which excavates, through ten productions of new and revived work, our country’s growth and change in the last century.  One production is dedicated to each decade; Split represents the 1950s.  Past projects in this initiative include Queen of the Mist (1900s), I Remember Mama (1910s), and Strange Interlude (1920s).

Transport Group’s presentations of Split take place Monday, March 20 and Tuesday March 21, 2023.  Industry members who wish to RSVP or would like further information about the musical or presentation should email info@transportgroup.org.

Events

The Actors Studio Welcomes the Public to Free Events

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 15, 2023

By

This Spring, The Actors Studio continues its 75th Anniversary celebration as the world’s most celebrated and influential membership association for professional actors, directors and playwrights. The legendary studio, located at 432 West 44th Street, will open its doors to the public for two special events, each free and open to the public.

Saturday, March 25 at 7PM

The Playwright: Tales From The Color Line

To reserve your seats, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75ColorLine

This special one-night-only event celebrates of the Black membership of The Actors Studio and Its award-winning contribution to American Theatre. Actors will present scenes from plays by black members of the Actors Studio, illuminating the varied and often fraught nature of our society’s interracial interactions. A moderator will lead a short Q & A after the presentation, where the audience can ask questions about what they have seen. Plays featured in the program will include:

This Bird of Dawning Singeth All Night Long by Phillip Hayes Dean

Directed by Paul Calderon, the cast features Martha Gehman and Richarda Abrams.

Blues for Mister Charley by James Baldwin

Directed by Patricia Floyd, the cast features Nelson Avidon, Scott McCord, Samuel Pygatt, Delissa Reynolds and Lawrence Stallings.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window by Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by JoAnna Rhinehart, the cast features Michael Billingsley, Aprella Barule and Omar Ezat

No Place to Be Somebody by Charles Gordone

Directed by Marcus Naylor, the cast features Brittany Chatman, Ronny Clanton, Robert Mobley, Marcus Naylor and Steven Vause

Friday, March 31 & Saturday, April 1 at 7PM

The Actors Studio: In Process

To reserve your seats, visit TheActorsStudio.org/75ProcessMarApr

The Actors Studio continues its news series that open its doors to the public for a rare opportunity to observe representative work from its private sessions. “Actors Studio In Process“ offers audiences a glimpse behind the doors of The Actors Studio, observing curated evenings of advanced work, drawn from acting sessions. At these open rehearsals, audiences may observe a scene from a larger production, a variation on a scene, and/or exploration of work designed by the actors—just as is done every week in session at the Studio. A moderator will lead a short Q & A after the work, where the audience can ask questions about what they have seen.

Seating for these special 75th Anniversary events are free, and extremely limited. Those who would like to attend must reserve seats and receive confirmation of access. For more information about The Actors Studio and upcoming events, visit TheActorsStudio.org.

PLEASE NOTE: While this event is free and open to the public,

reviews and photography of Actors Studio events are not permitted.

Thank you for respecting this long-standing policy of The Actors Studio.
Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

Published

1 day ago

on

March 14, 2023

By

G.H. Harding

OSCAR BLAST — It was a good show; not a great one – although after last years Will Smith-antics, I’m sure everyone (Academy prez Janet Yang too) was thrilled. Roger Friedman in his always-prescient Showbiz 411 said that as good as the show was, there was a feeling that the days of old Hollywood is long-gone. No Michael Douglas; Jack Nicholson, Jane Fonda, Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Shirley Maclaine, Cher, Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, or  Michelle Pfeiffer … the biggest star at Sunday’s show was Harrison Ford and Stephen Speilberg.

All the predicted winners basically won; though I was rooting for Austin Butler.  I still haven’t seen Everything Everywhere All at Once, but certainly will. I do think one of the best performances was David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu performing the movie’s theme song “This Is a Life.” Byrne is always on the cutting edge and even though the performance looked like something from his recent Broadway show American Utopia, it was still heads and tails above everything else.A real close second was Lady Gaga’s stripped down “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun. Casually dressed while performing, it was searing. She is a real star; no doubt about it. For the record, Rihanna’s song sounded like all her other ones. She’s got to get a real producer.
And what exactly was that Little Mermaid trailer/commercial doing front-and-center with Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey. Wow  … I guessDisney’s Bob Iger is back; as he was sitting front and center with wife Willow Bay/ Money speaks … even at the year’s Oscars; and it was on theDisney owned ABC. Shameless for sure. Definitely the most disturbing moment of the show. In case you missed the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpGo2_d3oYE
I didn’t see the In Memoriam segment, but how could they leave out Paul Sorvino ? That’s really unforgivable.

Johnny Carson

Kimmels’ third time was perhaps the crowning charm, but he’s light years away from Billy Crystal or Steve Martin and definitely not Johnny Carson.

LENNON ALERT —  (via The Daily Beatle) John Lennon’s posthumously released “Live in New York City” album from 1986 has seen a revival lately, without having been re-released on a physical disc or having received the “ultimate mix” treatment.

In addition to selling physical items, Amazon also sells mp3 downloads and offers streaming services through Amazon Music. Now, the service has started streaming John Lennon’s 1986 album, “Live in New York City,” an album that was released posthumously and has not been subject to reissues or remixes. Something is odd about this. As the icon image for the release, Amazon Music has used an image of the front page of a very worn copy of the booklet from the original CD.

Amazon Music gives a release date for the album as 25 January 2022. What gives? We know that producer Jack Douglas  remixed both the album as well as the concert film years ago as well as making a new cut of the latter. One can only hope that a release is due soon.

After all, the “Some Time in New York City” was readied for an anniversary release in an ultimate mix last year, that we were hoping that the new “Live in New York City” concert film would be part of the “Some Time in New York City” plans.

And as if that wasn’t enough, three days ago, the official John Lennon channel on YouTube posted the same content as a playlist, i.e. only sound and still image – the same tired scanned image of the booklet from the 1986 CD. Provided to YouTube by Parlophone and Auto-generated by YouTube.

John Lennon/Some Time In NYC

I wasn’t at this show, but from the video and initial recordings, the grunge-rock element that Elephant’s Memory put into Lennon  and Ono’s music, was really compelling. His album, Some Time In New York City (June, 1972) NYC.

Lennon’s brutal honesty in “Cold Turkey,” “Imagine” and “Come Together is nothing short of brilliant.
 

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

SHORT TAKES –– We hear from our inside source that Kjersti Long’s “Boys In Jersey” was thisclose to being used in the re-branded Jersey Shore:Family Vacation show on MTV … Great to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks dueting on the Tom petty-classic “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” My sources tell me Joel may well be gearing up to record his first album in eons. I hope so …

Ahmet Ertegun

Reading The Last Sultan by Robert Greenfield on Ahmet Ertegun. Just brilliant. I knew Ahmet , lived on the same block as he did,  and the book is pretty spot-on. Bravo!

Micky Dolenz

And, Check out this Micky Dolenz interview from Rolling Stone out yesterday; written by the magazine’s Andy Greene: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/micky-dolenz-last-monkee-standing-1234692863/?fbclid=IwAR2hTbQQKac_s7fi0isr6FlvcWjlNRLbmaOBhiXDgr0uHDUrQHkCM0NLZsI

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Markos Papadatos; Keith Girard; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Scott Shannon; Jim Kerr; Joe Banadonna; Kent Denmark; Randy Klein; Cori Gardner; Sara Gore; Dierks Bentley; Dennis Arfa; Mark Schulman; Joe Smith; Mo Ostin; Melissa Davis; Wayne Avers; Katie Daryl; and ZIGGY!
Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

Published

2 days ago

on

March 13, 2023

By

G.H. Harding

RAZZIE DAZZIE — (Via Deadline) Blonde, starring the Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas took the big prize — Worst Picture — as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick among the winners announced for the 43rd annual Razzie Awards.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks, meanwhile, now has two Razzie statuettes to pair with his Oscars.

Hanks, “who’s spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic, Elvis,” Razzie organizers said. As a result, he won for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (for Hanks and his latex face).

It actually could have been worse for Hanks, believe it or not, since he was also nominated in the Worst Actor category for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. That category was instead won by Hanks’ fellow Oscar winner Jared Leto for Morbius. Leto’s co-star Adria Arjona received Worst Supporting Actress.

Disney’s Pinocchio didn’t come away empty-handed, however, winning for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

The Golden Razzie

As for Blonde, the Razzies call the Netflix project “misogynistic, salacious and fallacious” and say it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.” Blonde actually led this year’s nominations with eight, so being awarded just two Razzies can be seen as some sort of victory. De Armas, who is nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Monroe, was not nominated for a Razzie.

In another surprise, the Razzies for the first time in their history took a Razzie themselves. The awards body cited its blunder in nominating a pre-teen for worst actress, for which it took a well-deserved drubbing. The Golden Raspberry Awards committee publicly apologized to the actress and changed the rules to disallow anyone under 18 before putting the awards organization in her place on the ballot. It won by a landslide.

Below is the full winners list:

WORST PICTURE

Blonde (An Andrew Dominik Film / Netflix)

WORST ACTOR

Jared Leto / Morbius 

WORST ACTRESS

The Razzies (for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”)

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks / Elvis 

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius 

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)

WORST DIRECTOR(S)

MGK (aka Colson Baker) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde, Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik

I remember well when Blonde was about to come out (September 2022); there were critics -or at least they claimed to be- that this movie was like the second coming. It came out and then disappeared faster than a George Santos-lie. PR-pasha David Salidor always says do the media before it comes out so if the product is a bust, at least you generated some media buzz … and he’s right!

I actually thought Hanks delivered a spot-on performance as Colonel Parker. I never met him, but his tale is legendary. Speaking of Hanks, I caught his Captain Phillips on the tube and thought he was tremendous. Amazing range, he’s tops in my book.We’ll have our Oscars breakdown Wednesday. Hopefully, clean and easy! 

SHORT TAKES — A fifth showrunner has been installed at Dick Wolf’s Law & Order: Organized Crime. No question, the show’s been troubled from the start, but interestingly enough, the last batch of episodes have been among their best. Rumors abound that Chris Meloni isn’t the easiest to work with, but he’s a tremendous actor. Hopefully, this will not scuttle the show, though I’m sure when Meloni came back as Elliot Stabler, it was with a guaranteed number of seasons …

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Photo: Sonja Flemming ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday’s CSI: Vegas, where they finally solved the mystery of the Silver Ink Killer was a bit of a disappointment as the identified and showed the killer in the opening moments. Theirs was a very strong season, but this episode left me wanting much more … The last two episodes of ABC’s Alaska Daily have been just excellent. The second one was written by Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair fame. Hilary Swank is just excellent. What an actress.

Jeff Perry

Jeff Perry has been remarkable too. Amazing that his career started off as a Grateful Dead-head in Nash Bridges as Harvey Leek; he was also splendid  in My So-Called Life. Amazing actor …

Donnie Kehr’s Beautiful Strange album is a hit. Check it out. On ROB/Jazzheads Records

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

When Micky Dolenz guested on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the musical guest was Dierks Bentley. Here’s  a shot backstage of them all .. And, The New York Independent’s Keith Girard finishing up his second novel.

NAMES IN THE NEWS — Chris Gilman; Andrew Tobin; Larry Bryant; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; Curtis Urbina;
Magique; Brad LeBeau; Cori Gardner; Donna Quinter; Jane Blunkell; Jim Kerr; Bruce Haring; Andrew Sandoval; Paul Undersinger; Robert Funaro; Barry Fisch; Steve Leeds; Barry Fisch; Judy Libow; Cindy Ronzoni; and CHIP!
