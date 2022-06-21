MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Kayaking On The Hudson and It’s Free

Did you know there is Free Kayaking on the Hudson and free Beach Volleyball every weekend all summer long? Whether you’re a novice or a pro, kayaking on the Hudson River is a great way to spend a day in New York. A combination of free and expert lessons are offered at several locations. Experience the joy of kayaking on the Hudson!

There are several locations, try Pier 96 and the Downtown Boathouse

Boathouses were built as part of Hudson River Park but are operated by expert Park Partners. Please note that dates and times are subject to change. For the most up to date information on programs and hours, please visit each boathouse’s website.

Established in 1994, the Downtown Boathouse in Tribeca is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free public access to the harbor in New York City through their kayaking programs. Their mission is to encourage safe public use of the harbor waters of New York City and thereby provide residents of this space-constrained city with increased recreational opportunities. Since the start of their kayaking program, they’ve launched nearly a half million people on the water, for free!

 

