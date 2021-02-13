Kayla Merrow Gets the Star Treatment Before Her Big Debut Concert

Kayla Merrow and Kea Chan bring their new debut concert Love Springs Eternal! to Metropolitan Zoom! today Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 3pm EST/12Noon PST.
Kayla was given the star treatment by Marya Coburn when she brought the young starlet to Adel Atelier. Adel has been featured in Vogue, Oprah, Brides, W Magazine, New York Daily News, and was named the #1 Salon in New York City by Manhattan Magazine and Time Out New York.
This salon transform you into the best you, you can be and I should know as I was given this same special treatment.
Doing a Pas de deux with his scissors and listening to Kayla, Adel added polish and a layered look that will allow Kayla to wear her hair up and down with the same finesse.
Adel Atelier Salon
231 East 58 street
New York, NY 10022
917-257-9080
