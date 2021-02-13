MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Kayla Merrow Gets the Star Treatment Before Her Big Debut Concert

Kayla Merrow and Kea Chan bring their new debut concert Love Springs Eternal! to Metropolitan Zoom! today Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 3pm EST/12Noon PST.

Before the haircut
Before the haircut

Kayla was given the star treatment by Marya Coburn when she brought the young starlet to Adel Atelier. Adel has been featured in Vogue, Oprah, Brides, W Magazine, New York Daily News, and was named the #1 Salon in New York City by Manhattan Magazine and Time Out New York.

In the middle

This salon transform you into the best you, you can be and I should know as I was given this same special treatment.

After the cut

Doing a Pas de deux with his scissors and listening to Kayla, Adel added polish and a layered look that will allow Kayla to wear her hair up and down with the same finesse.

A selfie
Bonding
So happy!

Adel Atelier Salon

231 East 58 street

New York, NY 10022

917-257-9080

