MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Kayla Merrow of Special 3K Brings The Greatest Showman Alive

Kayla Merrow of Special 3K Brings The Greatest Showman Alive

Once again I had the privilege to sit in on a vocal rehearsal of Special 3K, this time with Kayla Merrow and Bobby DeLeon, her vocal coach and musical director. 

Besides working on numbers from the upcoming Special 3K show, Kayla was working on “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman.

Kayla, is a newcomer to the business. She most recently appeared in The Actors Fund benefit concert celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka with Kara and Kea, her collaborators of Special 3K. This 19-year-old professional actor/singer/dancer is still in college, but is competing for professional jobs. She performed as a guest singer in several shows and competitions. Some of her favorite roles have been portraying the fabulous Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, and the mysterious Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family Musical. She really looks forward to learning and gaining new experiences in the near future when the industry opens back up.

The virtual Live Special 3K concert, Looking Toward Tomorrow is available via a $25 ticket purchased from https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com.  

Kayla will make her professional debut as part of Special 3K with Kea Chan and Denise Kara on August 7that 7pm EDT on the virtual nightclub site, Metropolitan Zoom.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

What To Watch July 30th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 29, 2020
Read More

Jamie deRoy & friends Presents Creating Musical Theatre Off Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJuly 29, 2020
Read More

The 16th Annual Hamptons Happening – Virtual Style

WriterJuly 28, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 28, 2020
Read More

The 2020 Emmy Nominations

Suzanna BowlingJuly 28, 2020
Read More

Harry Connick, Jr Comes To The Sheen Center

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2020
Read More

Get Ready For Broadway Bares

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2020
Read More

Don’t Throw It Away: Personal and Community Archives and Century of Story and Song at The Town Hall

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 27th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 26, 2020
Read More