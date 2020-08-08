Kea Chan, Kayla Merrow and Denise Kara Wow as Special 3K

With just 7 rehearsals, blackouts and other numerous pitfalls, it is amazing what Special 3k pulled off tonight. This young trio of performers managed by Bob Blume and Step Forward Entertainment gave me one of the most entertaining nights of streaming that I have watched. Starting off with a medley of “I Got The Music In Me”, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Tomorrow” and “Here’ Comes The Sun” these 3 young performers proved their talent and high octane energy was contagious.

Denise Kara, Kayla Merrow

Director Justin Senense provided MC capabilities, as the first solo “Loving You” showed a wonderfully controlled, stratospheric range by high school graduate Kayla Merrow. Following was an adorable duet by Kayla and 10 year old Denise Kara comparing talents with “Anything You Can Do” from Annie Get Your Gun.

Kea Chan

Giving tribute to Nick Cordero the gorgeous soprano Kea Chan sang “Wishing You Were Here Again” from Phantom of The Opera. Someone please cast this girl in this show.

Ending the first solo section was Denise Kara playing the piano and singing “Dance Monkey”

Denise Kara

“Don’t Stop Believin” had Special 3K and their director inviting you to dance.









A Disney medley with each girl singing a solo started with Kara as an adorable Little Mermaid, Kea as the questioning Mulan, then the princess with her Aladdin and Kayla looking and sounding like a real life Moana.







Kea and Justin

Kayla

Justin interviewed each performer letting us into who they are. Kayla and Justin then knocked it out of the park with Elton John’s “Your Song”.





Next up the appealing duo of Kea and Kara with animated camaraderie.







Kara and Kea

Learning about Kea, who is from the Philippines, we got a phenomenal song in Tagalog that showed off her operatic register and made us wanting more!

Justin, who is making his directorial debut sang a beautiful song called “Photograph”

The number that was worth the whole show was a rousing, perfectly sung and wonderful duet of “That’s Life” by Kea and Kayla.

Ending the show was “We Are Family”, “Tomorrow” and “Here Comes The Sun”, the perfect bookend for this enchanting, charming introduction to these 3 multi talented performers.

Kea, Kara and Kayla Special 3K

A shout out goes out to musical director Bobby DeLeon who not only backed Special 3K, but is their vocal coach as well.

The costume’s by Marya Coburn made the girls look glamorous, but age appropriate.

This reviewer looks forward to their next concert.

Special 3Kconcert, Looking Toward Tomorrow performed on Metropolitan Zoom Friday Night August 7th at 7pm.