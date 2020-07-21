MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Kea Chan of Special 3K Sings Again

I had the privilege to sit in on a vocal rehearsal with Kea Chan and Bobby DeLeon, her vocal coach and musical director.

Besides working on numbers from the upcoming Special 3K show, Kea started working on “Home” from The Wiz.

This was her first time really singing after having Covid 19.

If she sound this fabulous singing now, imagine how she’ll sing 3 weeks from now.

The virtual Live Special 3Kconcert, Looking Toward Tomorrow is available via a $25 ticket purchased from https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com.  

Kea will make her professional debut in Special 3K on August 7that 7pm EDT on the virtual nightclub site, Metropolitan Zoom.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

