Keeping Hydrated and Healthy in Autumn with CellDration

The year 2020 has us focusing on our health more than ever. Something that we need to add to our check list is the importance of quenching your thirst. CellDration proves that there’s a science behind creating functional, efficient water to provide superior hydration at a cellular level.

One bottle focuses on Purification, Balance and Enhancement.

The purification process involves removal of microscopic particles and toxic carcinogens through micro-filtration and reverse osmosis. The company’s proprietary blend of trace minerals and electrolytes are added to make CellDration viscous, tasty and ideal for daily consumption. And supramolecular process enhances CellDration for optimal distribution and hydration throughout the body.

Enhanced water will bring bliss to your life and is worth every penny. Water is of primordial importance in sustaining life. Fluid channels in the body like blood, lymphatic and cerebral spinal fluids contain up to 90% water. Water in the body, or Bio-water, acts as a carrier of biomolecules. Growth factors, nutrients and positive/negative ions go along for the ride. CellDration offers a highly effective balanced hydration solution for all.

Founder Rudy Byfield is both the pioneer and driving force behind CellDration. What he has created will bring the healthy living to 2020 that you are searching for and more.

