Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Denée Benton and More in Breathe

Written as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, Breathe follows five couples grappling with the virus’s impact on their lives, families, relationships, society, and health. Conceived by New York Times best-selling novelist Jodi Picoult and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, and directed by Tony Award-nominee Jeff Calhoun, Breathe consists of five interlocking suites, with music and lyrics from five songwriting teams. By turns funny and heartbreaking, unbelievable and all-too-real, Breathe is an unprecedented musical chronicling an unprecedented time.

Told in five interlocking suites – each with a different songwriting team and director – Breathe features an all-star cast that includes Tony Award-winners Kelli O’Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Denée Benton, Rubén J. Carbajal, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Daniel Yearwood, T. Oliver Reid and Josh Davis.

