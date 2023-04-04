Events
Ken Fallin’s Broadway: Chita Rivera
Yesterday living Broadway legend Chita Rivera was honored with Signature Theatre’s 12th Stephen Sondheim Award. Signature’s Sondheim Award Gala honors individuals who have made important contributions to the American Musical Theater. This spring, Signature is thrilled to celebrate the legendary Chita Rivera, one of Broadway’s greatest triple-threat talents. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story brought her stardom and launched a storied career. She is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, having earned 10 nominations and three awards. Her most recent nomination was in 2015 for The Visit, the final collaboration between John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally, for the role she previously played to great acclaim at Signature in 2008.
Performing was Tony® Award winning Broadway stars Stephanie J. Block (Broadway’s Into the Woods and The Cher Show), Jessie Mueller (Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Waitress); as well as beloved Signature artists Austin Colby (West Side Story), Natascia Diaz (West Side Story), Vincent Kempski (Into the Woods), David Merino (Into the Woods), Katie Mariko Murray (Into the Woods), and Nova Y. Payton (Into the Woods).
In addition to honoring Chita Rivera, Signature will celebrate Michelle S. Lee, Founder, President, & CEO of STG International, Inc. with The J. Watkins Distinguished Service Award for her incredible leadership and support for Signature and for making a difference in the lives of people throughout the region. The J. Watkins Distinguished Service Award was created to honor community leaders who’ve made an extraordinary impact in the greater DC community through their advocacy and passion for the arts and arts education. The award is made in memory of J. Watkins, a long-time Signature Board member, an important part of the Sondheim Award Gala leadership team, and a tremendous ambassador for Signature and the arts in our community.
Happy Opening To Shucked As They Announce The Release of Their Original Broadway Cast Recording
Sony Masterworks Broadway, along with show producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen, announce the release of Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording. Available HERE for CD preorder, the album is set for digital release on Friday, May 5 and on CD on Friday, June 9.
Produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark, the recording features original music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations.
Making its debut alongside today’s preorder announcement is the new track, “Independently Owned,” an absolute showstopper performed by cast member Alex Newell, along with a new music video filmed during the recording sessions at Berklee at PowerStation New York – watch HERE.
Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown new musical comedy, opens tonight, April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41stStreet).
Brandy Clark said, “This original Broadway cast is so special, and this album is a musical time capsule for current and future generations to discover and live in the magic that is Cob County and Shucked.”
Shane McAnally said, “Hearing these incredible voices and musicians bring these songs to life has been one of the greatest gifts in the development of Shucked. We worked very hard to create a timelessness and an emotional counterpart to the visual magic and fun of the stage version.”
Shucked, with book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien, stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Newell.
The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.
What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.
With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award® nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).
Tickets are on sale now via www.shuckedmusical.com and www.ticketmaster.com.
Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.
Sony Music Masterworks is a global entertainment company specializing in recorded music and live experiences. Theatrical productions and cast albums on its label imprint, Masterworks Broadway, include Back to the Future, KPOP, Almost Famous, The Old Man and the Pool, Sing Street, Lempicka, POTUS, Macbeth (Daniel Craig), Flying Over Sunset, The Prom, SpongeBob, Harry Potter, Hello, Dolly! (Bette Midler), Kinky Boots and Once, plus the musical film soundtracks The Prom, Tick, Tick…Boom!, andMatilda. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com.
The Rare Titan-arum Blooms For The First Time In 7 Years At NYBG
Titan-arum blooms are rare and unpredictable. Each plant takes seven years or more to store enough energy to bloom for the first time. This titan-arum is 12 years old. There is now an Amorphophallus titanum preparing to bloom in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory! Titan-arums take years to form flower buds, but when they finally do, the flowers mature very quickly.
Horticulturists noticed that a three-inch-tall flower bud had formed on Saturday, May 15. In the beginning of the bloom cycle, a titan-arum grows four to six inches each day. By June 19, 2019, the bud was 44 inches tall. Later, growth slows significantly. Two leaves at the base of the spathe shrivel and fall off. The spathe begins to open, revealing the red-purple color inside, and completely unfurls over the course of about 36 hours. During full bloom, the spadix self-heats to approximately human body temperature, which helps disseminate odor particles.
Titan-arum or corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum) is native to the island of Sumatra in Indonesia. Its enormous flower spike is the largest unbranched inflorescence (flower structure) in the Plant Kingdom. The fleshy central spike, called a spadix, bears small flowers in rings around its base. The spadix can grow up to 12 feet tall. The spadix is wrapped in a frilly, modified leaf called a spathe. When the plant is ready to bloom, the spathe unfurls, exposing the flowers inside. You may recognize the structure’s resemblance to calla-lily, anthurium, and jack-in-the-pulpit, which are all relatives in the arum family, Araceae. Amorphophallus titanum is often called corpse flower because when it blooms, it emits a powerful stench similar to that of rotting meat. This scent, along with the deep-red, meaty color of the open spathe, attracts insect pollinators that feed on dead animals.
This titan-arum has been nurtured in the warm tropical zone of the Nolen Greenhouses. The hot and humid conditions in the greenhouse mimic the natural conditions of Sumatra. The plant must be watered and fertilized copiously.
NYBG received its first titan-arum from Sumatra in 1932. In May 1937, a flower bud appeared. This was the first titan-arum to flower in the Western Hemisphere, and the Conservatory was mobbed with visitors, reporters, and photographers. After a long wait, the plant finally bloomed on June 8. Its eight-foot spadix was the largest ever grown in cultivation.
A second specimen bloomed at NYBG on July 2, 1939. The Bronx Borough President commemorated the event by designating Amorphophallus titanum the official flower of the Bronx. (It was replaced by the more conventionally attractive daylily in 2006.)
The Glorious Corner
WES’ ASTEROID — (Via World of Reel) Last we heard about “Asteroid City,” it had been rated R for “Brief Graphic Nudity.” Of course, Focus decided to appeal the MPAA designation. The aim is PG-13, as they want this film seen by as many heads as possible, and rightfully so.
Last year, Focus Features bought “Asteroid City” for domestic distribution. They released an ambiguous synopsis in the process, but now we have a new, more-detailed synopsis:
Thousands of years ago an asteroid fell from the sky, creating a huge crater, in the centercentre of which a piece of asteroid rock remains. Once a year, a convention is held on the site, attracting astronomers, teachers, families with would-be teenage astronomers – as well as military personal personnel. As the stars begin to align, events occur which are startling, and completely unexpected. This is Anderson at his comic best; it is also suffused with the grief caused by the death of the mother of one of the families – giving the film a profound emotional impact.
Some on-set photos had also been revealed (before being taken down by Focus Features). They all contained the meticulous attention to detail that we expect from Anderson, but set in the 1950’s.
The star-studded cast features Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie in their Anderson film debuts, plus Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.
How many of these are we thinking will be cameos? Oh, and where’s Bill Murray? Did his scenes get snipped after last year’s #MeToo incident? They claim it’s because he had COVID and got recast.
Even stranger, Murray was livestreamed at the last NYFF alongside Anderson, Adrian Brody, and others from the set of “Asteroid City”. Not only that, he’s the one who revealed the title of the film during a BFI Q&A last November.
“Asteroid City,” which wrapped production last October, and will be released June 23rd. A Cannes premiere is practically sealed for this one.
Here’s the trailer:
GENERATION SEX — Sex Pistols and Generation X supergroup Generation Sex will play their first ever headline UK show in Wolverhampton this summer.
Singer Billy Idol and bassist Tony James, guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook will play The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton on Monday 10th July 2023.
The one-off headline UK show follows Generation Sex’s eagerly awaited performance at the Iggy Pop headlined Dog Day Afternoon at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Saturday 1st July.
The Dog Day Afternoon line-up also boasts Blondie, Buzzcocks and Lambrini Girls. Tickets are on sale from Planet Rock Tickets now.
Generation Sex made their live debut at The Roxy in West Hollywood in October 2018 where they performed a setlist of Sex Pistols and Generation X songs, plus a spitting cover of ‘My Way.’
The band also play European festival shows this summer at France’s Hellfest, Belgium’s Graspop, Norway’s Tons of Rock, and Kaisaniemen Puisto in Finland.
SHORT TAKES — Celebrity-scribe Mark Bego’s next book is indeed on legendary rocker Joe Cocker and will be out for the holidays via Yorkshire Publishing …
Keith Reid, who co-wrote the lyrics for most of Procol Harum’s original songs, died March 23 of cancer … The Micky Dolenz Celebrates The Monkesstour opens tonight in Orlando, Florida …
Somehow we missed it, but Ricki Lee Jones is at NYC’s Birdland next week in support of her new Russ Titelman-produced new album Pieces of Treasure. The pair worked together on the classic album Pirates in 1982. A gem of a performer, the album documented her break-up with Tom Waits and was simply stunning. I listened to it for hours on end. I hope I can catch one of the performances. Check out this interview with Jones on WBGO: https://www.wbgo.org/music/2023-03-29/with-pieces-of-treasure-rickie-lee-jones-makes-her-grown-up-record?fbclid=IwAR3bTtPMicueDycZTg5CW_rHUzpMEMMNkZG79GXQuK4MyOp56zMPfShdiSg…
SIGHTING: WOR’s Tom Cuddy and PR-maven David Salidor at Ruth’s Chris Steak House for a farewell meal. The hallowed NY-eatery closes next week … Just saw a great TV-segment on NBC’s Todayon Gold Rush Vinyl and their Caren Kelleher who spoke quite specifically and eloquently about her hand in returning vinyl to a prominent force in the record biz. Those in the know will certainly agree about the merits of vinyl, as opposed to digital, but the one element seriously missing from the piece to me, was about the creative process. Face it, even before one decides to go vinyl, or not, the song, the creative material has got to be there. As industry-seer Steve Leeds always says (and he’s damn right) A good song … is a good song. It starts from there … I was listening to a very recent Eric Clapton podcast and he revealed that in June he was going to be recording with Tom Jones! He also said that he and Jones used to pal around in the 60’s. Wow, who knew that? … HBO premieres White House Plumbers on Monday, May 1. I’ve seen the trailer a bunch of times and it’s priceless; especially if you lived through it as I have. Also, bravo to 10 Years After’s “I Love To Change The World” which fits in so, so perfectly. Here’s the trailer:
Happy Bday Susan Hathaway; Warren Beatty and Mr. Clapton!
