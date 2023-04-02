Ken Fallin’s Broadway: Life of Pi’s Hiran Abeysekera and Richard Parker

I did not read or see the film version of Yann Martel’s Life of Pi. All I heard about the show was that it was spiritual. The show is more than that. It is about self expectance, the will to live, struggling to survive through seemingly insurmountable odds, the truth vs something more palatable, religion vs faith.

Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling adaptation is magical thanks to Max Webster’s seamless direction, Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes ingenious puppetry, Andrzej Goulding visually stunning video design, Tim Hatley’s breathtaking scenic and costume design and the outstanding performance of Hiran Abeysekera.

The story starts as Pi Patel, a seventeen year old boy is hiding underneath a hospital bed in Mexico, A Japanese investigator (Daisuke Tsuji) and a Canadian social worker (Kirstin Louie, the understudy at my performance) are there to get his story. Pi is the sole survivor of a tragic shipwreck. Starting in Pondicherry, India, Pi’s father (Rajesh Bose) a zoo keeper has named him Piscine Molitor Patel, but he has adopted the Greek letter “Pi”. He is raised in a Hindu family, but Pi also follows Christianity and Islam and decides to follow all three religions. Pi “just wants to love God”. His mother (Mahira Kakkar) supports his desire to grow, but his father wants him to pick one. At the zoo a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker has arrived. Pi gets dangerously close to Richard Parker, so his father forces him to witness the tiger killing a pet goat to understand the danger that is out there in the world.

Due to political unrest the family must move to Canada, They board a Japanese freighter. During a storm, Pi is thrown into a lifeboat. A freed zebra jumps onto the boat with him, breaking its leg. He is joined by an orangutan and a spotted hyena. The hyena kills the zebra and later the orangutan. Then Richard Parker comes on board killing the hyenas. Pi retreats to a flotation. Despite his moral code against killing, he begins fishing, enabling him to sustain both him and the tiger. Pi trains Richard Parker to accept him in the boat and realizes that caring for the tiger is helping to keep alive. They end up on an island where the tiger leaves. Pi is heartbroken that Richard Parker will not acknowledge him before disappearing into the jungle. Pi is rescued and brought to a hospital.

The insurance agent for the Japanese freighter company does not believe his story and ask what really happened. He tells a different story, in which the animals are replaced by humans: his mother for the orangutan, an sailor for the zebra, and the ship’s brutish cook for the hyena. The cook (Brian Thomas Abraham) kills the sailor (Avery Glymph) and feeds on his flesh. He then kills Pi’s mother, after which Pi kills him and uses his remains as food and fish bait.

The insurance agent and the social worker recognizes the parallels between the two stories, Pi says that it does not matter which story is true because his family died either way. He asks which story they prefer, and they choose the first, to which Pi replies, “and so it goes with God”.

Through out the whole show Hiran Abeysekera never leaves the stage and works his magic, bringing us into this tale. We feel his pain, his joy his curiosity and we love and feel for him.

The puppets like the 2011’s War Horse, are lifelike and have distinct personalities. The staging is much like 2003’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, both shows that I loved.

The cast is truly wonderful and include: Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan and Sonya Venugopal as Rani, as well as the others already mentioned. The puppeteers also need to be given applause Richard Parker, Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink, and Andrew Wilson.

In the end man, really is “the most dangerous animal in the zoo“. Can we handle the truth or can our hearts only deal with fiction as a better version? The saddest part of the whole piece is when Richard Parker can not say good-bye, because in essence it means we can not accept pieces of ourselves. Life of Pi is beautifully heartbreaking with so much wisdom to impart. It is the must see show of the season.

Life of Pi: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre,236 West 45th Street