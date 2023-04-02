Broadway
Ken Fallin’s Broadway: Life of Pi’s Hiran Abeysekera and Richard Parker
Life of Pi opened on Broadway this week. T2C’s reviewers Suzanna Bowling and Ross both published their reviews and I joined in with this portrait of Hiran Abeysekera and Richard Parker otherwise known as the tiger.
Life Of Pi Imparts its Message With Visually Stunning Theatre
I did not read or see the film version of Yann Martel’s Life of Pi. All I heard about the show was that it was spiritual. The show is more than that. It is about self expectance, the will to live, struggling to survive through seemingly insurmountable odds, the truth vs something more palatable, religion vs faith.
Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling adaptation is magical thanks to Max Webster’s seamless direction, Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes ingenious puppetry, Andrzej Goulding visually stunning video design, Tim Hatley’s breathtaking scenic and costume design and the outstanding performance of Hiran Abeysekera.
The story starts as Pi Patel, a seventeen year old boy is hiding underneath a hospital bed in Mexico, A Japanese investigator (Daisuke Tsuji) and a Canadian social worker (Kirstin Louie, the understudy at my performance) are there to get his story. Pi is the sole survivor of a tragic shipwreck. Starting in Pondicherry, India, Pi’s father (Rajesh Bose) a zoo keeper has named him Piscine Molitor Patel, but he has adopted the Greek letter “Pi”. He is raised in a Hindu family, but Pi also follows Christianity and Islam and decides to follow all three religions. Pi “just wants to love God”. His mother (Mahira Kakkar) supports his desire to grow, but his father wants him to pick one. At the zoo a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker has arrived. Pi gets dangerously close to Richard Parker, so his father forces him to witness the tiger killing a pet goat to understand the danger that is out there in the world.
Due to political unrest the family must move to Canada, They board a Japanese freighter. During a storm, Pi is thrown into a lifeboat. A freed zebra jumps onto the boat with him, breaking its leg. He is joined by an orangutan and a spotted hyena. The hyena kills the zebra and later the orangutan. Then Richard Parker comes on board killing the hyenas. Pi retreats to a flotation. Despite his moral code against killing, he begins fishing, enabling him to sustain both him and the tiger. Pi trains Richard Parker to accept him in the boat and realizes that caring for the tiger is helping to keep alive. They end up on an island where the tiger leaves. Pi is heartbroken that Richard Parker will not acknowledge him before disappearing into the jungle. Pi is rescued and brought to a hospital.
The insurance agent for the Japanese freighter company does not believe his story and ask what really happened. He tells a different story, in which the animals are replaced by humans: his mother for the orangutan, an sailor for the zebra, and the ship’s brutish cook for the hyena. The cook (Brian Thomas Abraham) kills the sailor (Avery Glymph) and feeds on his flesh. He then kills Pi’s mother, after which Pi kills him and uses his remains as food and fish bait.
The insurance agent and the social worker recognizes the parallels between the two stories, Pi says that it does not matter which story is true because his family died either way. He asks which story they prefer, and they choose the first, to which Pi replies, “and so it goes with God”.
Through out the whole show Hiran Abeysekera never leaves the stage and works his magic, bringing us into this tale. We feel his pain, his joy his curiosity and we love and feel for him.
The puppets like the 2011’s War Horse, are lifelike and have distinct personalities. The staging is much like 2003’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, both shows that I loved.
The cast is truly wonderful and include: Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan and Sonya Venugopal as Rani, as well as the others already mentioned. The puppeteers also need to be given applause Richard Parker, Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink, and Andrew Wilson.
In the end man, really is “the most dangerous animal in the zoo“. Can we handle the truth or can our hearts only deal with fiction as a better version? The saddest part of the whole piece is when Richard Parker can not say good-bye, because in essence it means we can not accept pieces of ourselves. Life of Pi is beautifully heartbreaking with so much wisdom to impart. It is the must see show of the season.
Life of Pi: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre,236 West 45th Street
Jennifer Simard Proves It’s Her Number That People Will Be Wanting
I have been a fan of Jennifer Simard since I saw her in Forbidden Broadway and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. It has been thrilling to see her working so consistently. Her new one-woman show Jennifer Simard: Can I Get Your Number? is beautifully-crafted. You see another side of Ms. Simard that you will not expect. This woman has chops and I don’t just mean comedic ones. Play so many supporting roles on Broadway she saluted those “legendary” women who were her role models. The songs were dedicated to her co-stars, but she made many of these songs her own.
Coming through the audience Jennifer Hudson’s “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls, had Jennifer sliding down a banister that was two stairs long. Comedy was definitely present.
Playing tribute to her first goddess was “More to the Story”, a cut number from Shrek for her co-star, Sutton Foster. Guest star, fellow Shrek and Company cast member, Christopher Seiber. These two are comedic genius together.
In Hello, Dolly! she worked with leading lady, Bernadette Peters and paid tribute to her with “Broadway Baby.” and then “Unexpected Song” from Song & Dance a song she sang at a gala honoring Bernadette.
Paying tribute to her Horace Vandergelder, Victor Garber we were treated to “All For the Best” from Godspell. Jennifer and her brother, who was in the audience every Sunday, listened to the cast album. Joining Jennifer was her music director Steve Marzullo, as she used sandpaper, coconuts and a slide whistle to keep it real.
“Two Kinsmen” from The Mystery of Edwin Drood, “gave us her tribute to Betty Buckley, was became her superfan during the run of Disaster. Marzullo, again gave us the second part of the duet.
“Sons Of” from Jacques Brel not only honored the patriots fighting in Ukraine but to pay tribute to her Hello Dolly! co-star, Donna Murphy. Murphy’s late husband, Shawn Elliott, was in the original cast of Jacques Brel. Paying tribute to her final Dolly was the anthem “Before the Parade Passes By.”
What Ms. Simard showed all night was her incredible vocal range now came out the comedy in Michael Devon’s “Hurt Someone’s Feelings Today.”
My favorite number of the entire night was Madeline Kahn’s “Never” from On the Twentieth Century. It was sung just like Madeline and it was brilliant.
With the lyricist/librettist Joe DiPietro, in the audience “I Will Be Loved Tonight” from I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, became even more special.
Jennifer was nominated for a Tony for her role of Sarah in the revival of Company. Sitting at my table was the original SarahBarbara Barrie. Jennifer went on several times for Patti LuPone. Having missed those performances we were treated to a fabulously done “The Ladies Who Lunch”.
The Beatles’ “Yesterday“was dedicated to her friend the beloved Rebecca Luker.”Somewhere That’s Green” from Little Shop of Horrors has me wanting to she her play Audrey.
“Never Can Say Goodbye,” from Disaster, led to an encore of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Edelweiss” sand not only by Jennifer but the entire audience.
I brought with me a person who doesn’t know musical theatre at all and because of seeing Jennifer’s show Elisabeta wants to see more. That is the best review I can write. A true artist brings in new admirers and Jennifer does just that. Bravo!
If you get a chance catch this talented performer in concert, but that might be awhile as Jennifer is going into Once Upon a One More Time The Britney Spears musical. Visit Jennifer’s website jennifersimard.com, or follow her @thejennifersimard on Instagram.
If the song is missing, click on the blue links and you can hear clips of them all.
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ Is Looking For Bob Fosse
Where are the Sandahl Bergman, René Ceballos, Christopher Chadman, Vicki Frederick, John Mineo and Ann Reinking’s? They are not in Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ now playing on Broadway right now. Only Wayne Cilento, who was in the original, has become the director and Musical stager of the show on Broadway now.
Dancin‘ originally was created, directed, and choreographed by Bob Fosse and originally produced on Broadway in 1978. This new version holds very little of what Fosse stood for or represented.
I went to show score and someone wrote: Lots of dancin. very little Fosse. See it if You’ve never seen real Fosse. Don’t see it if You’ve seen real Fosse.
This is so true. I came to New York in 1978 and I knew most of the cast of Dancin. If you auditioned for a Fosse show, you did what was known as “Tea For Two” routine. It was the first in a round of cuts. Everyone knew the routine. It was about placement. Your arms and hands had to be a certain way, your fingers, head, legs, Fosse was about precision. This is what Casey Nicholaw, does in spades in Some Like it Hot and it is a joy to behold! Somehow Wayne Cilento has forgotten his training, because what is on stage at the Music Box is a sloppy, over indulgent mess. Only Peter John Chursin who is fabulous, Dylis Croman, Manuel Herrera and Kolton Krouse have an understanding of how a Fosse dancer moved and kept it so easily under control. For that matter why is it called Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ when this reviewer didn’t see a lot of Bob Fosse’s dancing.
Except for the costumes for “Sing, Sing Sing” they are seriously unflattering and ugly. The set list, though a lot is taken from the original is disappointing and unrecognizable. We have music supervision, orchestrations, incidental music, and vocal arrangements by Jim Abbott, music direction by Darryl Archibald and dance arrangements and additional music by David Dabbon to thank. Kirsten Childs has given the show a script that is banal. Robert Brill’s set design, Finn Ross’s projection design, go from utilitarian to stark reality.
In Act 1 we are “treated” to “Big City Mime”, that seemed more sleazy than steamy. When you watch Fosse’s “Take Off With Us” number from “All That Jazz” its erotic, not like moves in a strip joint in the 70’s 42nd Street. Also notice the precise placement of all body parts.
In this piece they did add elements of the “Snake in The Grass” number from “The Little Prince”, and the Pippin “Glory ” ‘ Manson Trio .’Also the choreography of Bob Fosse and Tommy Rall’s “Duet from My Sister Eileen” one of my favorite pieces of dance to watch. That was extremely well done by Peter John Chursin and Manuel Herrera.
Ending the first act is the crowd pleaser “Dancin Man,” but again sloppy.
The second-act opener “Sing, Sing, Sing,” is performed very close to the original, except the female solo goes to the excellent Kolton Krouse who is a they/their. As a matter a fact most of the female solo’s are given to others. Why? During the number the marvelous Gary Seligson is on drums.
Selections from Sweet Charity‘s “The Rich Man’s Frug”, “Hey Big Spender” and “I’m a Brass Band,” “From This Moment On” from the film version of “Kiss Me Kate” are included.
It was wonderful to see Fosse’s Big Deal back on the stage.
The cast also includes; Ioana Alfonso, Yeman Brown, Tony d’Alelio, Jōvan Dansberry, Karli Dinardo, Jacob Guzman, Mattie Love, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki and Ron Todorowski.
I am a huge fan of choreography. My go to video’s to wind down are “Whose Got The Pain” from Damn Yankee’s, “Sing, Sing, Sing” from the original Dancin’, “Duet from My Sister Eileen,” “Lets Take a Glass Together” from Grand Hotel and “Turkey Lurkey Time” from Promises, Promises. When Dancing is done well, it is euphoric, but it seems lately on Broadway dancing is going freestyle and technique no longer counts. I miss the days of Bob Fosse.
Bob Fosse’s Dancin: The Music Box Theatre, 239 W 45th Street.
