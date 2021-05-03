Ken Klein of QKapital Group Succeeds in Florida Real Estate Market

When it comes to American real estate Ken Klein of QKapital Group is a true leader in the field. The businessman has a deep understanding of the power of international commercial real estate investments and what is destined to stand out in future markets.

Ken Klein and Michelle Vainstok Photo’s Sebastian Bednarski

Klein has many creative ideas when it comes to business and how to have meetings with other potential dealmakers. He and his partner at QKapital, Michelle Vainstok, work together harmoniously at the mortgage lender firm in Florida. Currently, the pair is financing several deals that will bring high-end projects to the Miami area.

Klein has a stellar reputation as he helps produce some of the most lucrative projects in the state including Serena Hotel Aventura, which is a new state-of-the-art, mixed-use project featuring retail and office spaces. He is also helping launch the upcoming Michael Krymchantowski Wynwood luxury hotel project.

As a team that consists of two extraordinary associates, he and his partner constantly attract top business associations because of their quality standards.

“I specifically along with my associate lend commercially,” says the businessman. “We have secured a unique market in Miami, which consists mostly of foreign nationals that have come here to develop property. Over the years, the markets and interest has grown from Latin America and Europe. They come to the U.S. with focus as they want to invest and stabilize their money here.”

The unique dynamic of Southern Florida – which forms the perfect environment to acquire and expand properties with yearlong warm weather, beachfront shores that stretch for miles and a booming economy despite the pandemic – has made it one of the most attractive destinations for international real estate developers.

Klein is simply one of the foremost experts in the market for foreign nationals financing for both residential and commercial properties. There is no slowing down his prosperous journey as he views the next few years in Florida being taken to grand new heights.

