MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Business

Ken Klein of QKapital Group Succeeds in Florida Real Estate Market

Ken Klein of QKapital Group Succeeds in Florida Real Estate Market

When it comes to American real estate Ken Klein of QKapital Group is a true leader in the field. The businessman has a deep understanding of the power of international commercial real estate investments and what is destined to stand out in future markets.

Ken Klein and Michelle Vainstok Photo’s Sebastian Bednarski

Klein has many creative ideas when it comes to business and how to have meetings with other potential dealmakers. He and his partner at QKapital, Michelle Vainstok, work together harmoniously at the mortgage lender firm in Florida. Currently, the pair is financing several deals that will bring high-end projects to the Miami area. 

Klein has a stellar reputation as he helps produce some of the most lucrative projects in the state including Serena Hotel Aventura, which is a new state-of-the-art, mixed-use project featuring retail and office spaces. He is also helping launch the upcoming Michael Krymchantowski Wynwood luxury hotel project.

As a team that consists of two extraordinary associates, he and his partner constantly attract top business associations because of their quality standards. 

“I specifically along with my associate lend commercially,” says the businessman. “We have secured a unique market in Miami, which consists mostly of foreign nationals that have come here to develop property. Over the years, the markets and interest has grown from Latin America and Europe. They come to the U.S. with focus as they want to invest and stabilize their money here.”

The unique dynamic of Southern Florida – which forms the perfect environment to acquire and expand properties with yearlong warm weather, beachfront shores that stretch for miles and a booming economy despite the pandemic – has made it one of the most attractive destinations for international real estate developers. 

Klein is simply one of the foremost experts in the market for foreign nationals financing for both residential and commercial properties. There is no slowing down his prosperous journey as he views the next few years in Florida being taken to grand new heights. 

QKapital Mortgage Lending Experts

 #QKapital

#Kenklein

Related Items
Business

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Business

How to Upscale Your Online Business: Simple Proven Ways

WriterMay 2, 2021
Read More

How to get the most value when selling used machinery

WriterApril 28, 2021
Read More

Real Estate Developer Celal Ozkan Takes Florida Landscape to Next Level

Suzanna BowlingApril 23, 2021
Read More

Commercial Sanitation and Safety in Restaurants and Kitchens- An Overview by John Spach

WriterApril 23, 2021
Read More

Sensible Business Movements with TikTok’s Money Expert Erin Elizabeth Took

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 23, 2021
Read More

John Giorgi Explains How You Can Pick the Best CRM Software for Your Business

WriterApril 22, 2021
Read More

Working On These 4 Skills Could Promote You To Manager

WriterApril 21, 2021
Read More

5 Things That Your Business Is Missing Out On That Might Help It Expand Further

WriterApril 20, 2021
Read More

5 Steps to Take to Maintain Business Privacy

WriterApril 20, 2021
Read More