Kendrick Lamar Thinks Like A Jazz Musician

A lot of people may view jazz music as tied to particular instrumentation, syncopated rhythms, and complex harmony. However, jazz is first and foremost about freedom of self-expression, spontaneous creation and improvisation.

Roots of jazz in hip-hop

It has a history of blending different genres together: records like Bitches Brew by Miles Davis and Head Hunters by Herbie Hancock fused jazz with funk and rock ’n’ roll. In the early ’90s jazz sound found its way into hip-hop in the works of artists like Digable Planets, The Roots and Tribe Called Quest, but it never really hit the mainstream.

The hit that changed the game

That changed in 2015 when famous rapper Kendrick Lamar released his third studio album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’. It was a glorious alloy of hip-hop, jazz, soul, and funk – as devised by K-dot and Terrence Martin, a true Renaissance man. He used his musical training and connections in LA jazz circles to help Kendrick shape the sound he envisioned for the record by bringing live performances of Thundercat, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and Josef Leimberg. It was not just a rapper playing with jazz beats, but a unified work of art where music and lyrics and their delivery are inseparable.

With his next album ‘DAMN.’, Kendrick knew he couldn’t blatantly repeat the formula that brought ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ its success. So this record doesn’t feature direct references to the sound of jazz. However, the spirit of experimentation and innovation in ‘DAMN.’ is just as strong as before. To illustrate this, let’s look at the closing track of the album, ‘DUCKWORTH.’, more closely.

The creative composition

It is based on three different beats by the producer 9th Wonder, who had played them to Kendrick the same year that ‘TPAB’ was released. But it was not until 2018 when 9th heard back from K-dot. What he did was truly an inspired act of creativity: Kendrick stitched the three beats together to make an omnigenous instrumental. Three samples from different cultures, genres and generations helped him to make a distinction between three stages of his life that he raps about on this track:

“Be Ever Wonderful,” Ted Taylor, Keepin’ My Head Above Water (1978)

“Girl,” Destiny’s Child, Destiny Fulfilled (2004)

“Atari,” Hiatus Kaiyote, Choose Your Weapon (2015)

This approach is what demonstrates Kendrick’s link to the jazz paradigm and sets him apart from other great rappers out there.