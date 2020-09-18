Kenneth & Bradley Fishel of Renaissance Properties Host Broker Showcase Highlighting Ultimate Manhattan Office Spaces

New York City is still here and it is thriving.

This week Kenneth Fishel, President of Renaissance Properties, and Bradley Fishel, Vice President of Renaissance Properties, hosted an exclusive brokers event on the rooftop of the recently renovated historic commercial space, 632 Broadway (also known as 166 Crosby Street in Noho). The socially-distanced soiree was an uplifting night celebrating the prosperity of the world’s greatest city.

The intimate guest list wore properly fitted masks and applauded the night in grand style. The sun set in illuminating hues as the small crowd toasted the organization while standing on the largest commercial roof deck inNoHo. Showcased were the building’s renovations for business owners looking for the ideal workspace post COVID-19 pandemic.

Elie Reese, Robyn Reese, Darell Handler

Notable attendees included: Kenneth, Bradley and Maria Fishel; Exclusive Leasing Agents JD Cohen and Jarad Winter – Directors Newmark Knight Frank; top brokers Ellie Reiss of Skylight Leasing, Robert Kluge of Current Advisors; Elliot Warren and Jared Sternberg of The Kaufman Organization, Justin Myers & Connor Krup of Lee and Associates, Olliver Petrovic of Savills; Michael Pallas of Cushman and Wakefield, Darrell Handler of Handler Real Estate, Emma Kistler of Newmark Knight Frank, Christian Allen of JLL, Marco Ellman of Ellman Realty Advisors, and Greg Kuhlman of Cushman and Wakefield.

Jarad Winter, Matthew Augarten

The building has seen multiple leases signed since COVID-19 struck because landlords and tenant reps are reporting a surge of interest in pre-war office space, citing concerns over open floor plans, ventilation and lobby flow.

Marco Ellman, Bradley Fishel

The landmarked Classical Revival loft building was designed by Robert Maynicke and built in 1897. Originally used for mercantile purposes, including garment manufacturing, it later housed an automat, and most recently big box retail. It is now a host to a luxury health and wellness center, as well as various tech and finance businesses. Ideal for any business, the building is a WiredScore certified PLATINUM building, providing redundant internet providers.

Kenneth Fishel partially attributes the building’s success to its windows. Each floor of the 12-story tower features dozens of large, wood-framed windows, each of which functions, allowing tenants to fill their space with fresh air. The building even retains its original airshaft, which funnels fresh air into lower floors that have less of a breeze.

To prevent crowds from forming in the building’s historic lobby – which won a preservation award for a careful renovation that book-matched the original marble and restored the handmade ceramic mosaic floor — Renaissance Properties is creating a second lobby entrance. The new, larger lobby address at 166 Crosby Street will allow workers to more easily maintain social distancing by entering the building from a less crowded side street. The building also features a new large bicycle room to encourage safe and environmentally friendly commuting.

The building’s fully furnished penthouse space, which features stunning terracotta ceilings, is currently on the market. But Fishel sees it leasing fast. He points to yet another essential amenity in the time of coronavirus: out-door space.

632 Broadway features a massive private rooftop with seating, a kitchen and sweeping views of lower Manhattan.

Photos – Matteo Prandoni/BFA