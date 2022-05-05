MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Kentucky Derby Drink Ideas

The big race day is nearly here.

You may not be able to make it out to Churchill Downs this year, but you certainly can win big with these at home drinks for your own party this weekend. The Kentucky Derby presenting sponsor, Woodford Reserve has made it easy to celebrate at home. Shake up a classic Derby cocktail like the Mint Julep using the premium American bourbon, or make a Woodford Spire mocktail perfect for the whole family to sip on while you cheer on your prized pick.

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Mint Julep

2 oz Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

½ oz Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Cocktail Syrup

3 Fresh Mint Leaves

Crushed Ice

Directions: Express the essential oils in the mint and rub them inside a julep cup or a rocks glass. To the same glass, add simple syrup, bourbon, and crushed ice. Stir. Garnish with more crushed ice, a sprig of fresh mint, and dust with powdered sugar.

 

Another great option for drinks at home is with the beloved Jefferson’s Bourbon.

Jefferson’s Bourbon Horse Feather

1 1/2 ounces of Jefferson’s Very Small Batch Bourbon

4 ounces ginger beer

4 to 5 dashes Angostura bitters

1 squeeze of lemon

Directions: Build over ice in a Collins glass and enjoy.

 

And, finally the recipe from Legent is worthy of a weekend try.

Legent Mint Julep

2 parts Legent Bourbon

1/2 part Simple syrup

3 Blackberries

8-10 Mint leaves

Directions: Combine simple syrup, mint, and blackberries into a Collins glass or Julep tin and gently muddle. Top with (preferably crushed) ice and pour Legent bourbon over the ice. Stir until well chilled and top with more crushed ice if needed. Garnish with a mint sprig.

 

 

 

