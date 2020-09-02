Kentucky Derby Returns (2020 Style)

The race never stopped on the track on this one. Kentucky Derby is this weekend, even if it is making an unusual pit stop in September.

We may not be able to be at the Churchill Downs this year, but we can celebrate the fastest two minutes in sports in style.

While gatherings may not look traditional this year, it’s still a great time to watch at-home with family and friends and pop a bottle of G.H. Mumm – the preferred champagne of the Kentucky Derby.

Check out these tips from entertaining expert Seri Kertzner on how to embrace the unconventionality of 2020 and “Derby Differently” this year. From food to home decor, friendly wagers and more, her tips and takes are a safe bet to get the party started.

And here are some delicious, Derby inspired cocktails to help get you in the spirit:

Champagne Julep

1⁄2 Rabbit Hole Whiskey

1 Sugar Cube

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

8 mint leaves

5 parts GH Mumm

Method- Build in tin. Muddle sugar cube in bitters. Press mint. Top with GH Mumm. Ice.

Garnish- Mint sprigs, float Rabbit Hole Whiskey on top

Glass- Julep tin

Gold Rush Royale

1 1⁄2 parts Rabbit Hole Whiskey

3⁄4 parts Lemon Juice

3⁄4 parts Honey Syrup

2 parts GH Mumm topper

Method- Build in shaking tin. Ice. Shake. Strain. Top with GH Mumm

Glass- wine or large coupe

Garnish- Gold ice cube

Ken-Tiki Derby Julep

Ingredients:

2 oz G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Champagne

1 1⁄2 oz Jameson Black Barrel

1⁄2 oz lime juice

1⁄4 pineapple syrup

4-5 mint leaves

Method – In a highball glass, combine mint, pineapple syrup (store bought), and lime juice. Gently muddle the ingredients, and add in the Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey. Add crushed ice and light stir to combine ingredients. Top with G.H. Mumm Champagne and add in more crushed ice. Dash 2-3 of angostura bitters on top

Glass – Highball

Garnish – Pineapple leaves and mint