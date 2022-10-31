Kicking Men’s Fashion Into Wearable Bliss with Grant Stone

To walk a mile in these shoes is to go on the most fashionable journey of a lifetime.

Grant Stone is one of the leading makers of Goodyear-welted shoes. When ordering a pair you are in for a treat. This is not just another pair to add to a collection. This is a very specific form of love that any man will get as a present or a gift for himself that produce instant gratification and a sense of deep appreciation for the perfect shoe.

Founder Wyatt Gilmore, a third-generation shoemaker, spent years studying and perfecting these shoes with a desire to create non-disposable footwear that fits. Using a meticulous design process that guarantees comfort, durability and style. The showcase of style that is produced is not only a statement it is all encompassing of a lifestyle that a man of good taste and even better principles will proudly embrace.

Versatile sizing means you can get the best fit possible. When you place an order you are putting in a buyer’s moment that will lead to the acquisition of a masterpiece. The frank and honest way these shoe craftsman speak to you on the phone is intimate and personalized. You know that your shoe isn’t just being thrown together in a factory. It is being made with care and passionate resolve by artisans. Only the best materials are used and showcase leather uppers sourced from world renowned tanneries in the USA, England, Italy and France.

The incredible experience that is born when the shoes are first placed on the feet can only be described as a glorious and blissful day full of magic and wonder. You are immediately elevated with the highest level of comfort. The perfect feel is only rivaled by the perfect design. These shoes are art. Part of you feels they should sit next to the sculptures in the garden of a Paris museum.