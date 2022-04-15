KIM CIG’s Beautiful Fashion Night Launches Bright Idea

The house of KIM CIG hosted a night that took the fashion spotlight last weekend. VIP guests attended an elegant party at New Jersey’s Car Lofts in Fairfield. Hosted by founder and Creative Director for KIM CIG, Kimberly Cignarella, the social scene was formally introduced to her beautiful new purse line. Surrounded by vintage vehicles, guests witnessed the launch of the first ever luxury acrylic handbag that glows up when you light it up.

“I always wanted to do that as well as do something that is innovative, but I wanted to keep the design presence of it. A classic, something that you can keep forever and where we are today with technology,” proudly stated the entrepreneur on the red carpet.

Kim, who comes from a ready-to-wear designer background for more than a decade for top bands like Laundry and Nicole Miller, has taken the classic handbag and made it functional and fun. An external port will charge your phone and keep your night 100% charged up for each stunning Instgramable moment. You will need the power for all the photos you will want to capture holding the bag dujour.

KIM CIG represents and celebrates confidence, individuality, and positive self-image. It is for individuals who want to be seen and who want to make an impact, for those who desire being different, who aspire to be leaders, and who inspire others to walk fiercely and confidently through life.

You can check out the website, kimcig.com and her Instagram & Facebook, @kimcigofficial.

Photos by Charles Parsons Jr.