Kim Kardashian is often known as a reality TV star and style icon, but over the years, Kim K has also been building her reputation as a businesswoman. Although some of her older businesses now no longer exist, such as Dash Boutique and Kardashian Beauty, she has continued to build her business empire by starting a wide range of other business ventures in areas such as beauty, fashion, and even mobile gaming. To learn more about Kim Kardashian’s most successful business ventures to date, just keep on reading.

SKIMS

Launched in 2019, SKIMS is one of Kim Kardashian’s more recent business ventures, but it has already established itself as one of her most successful brands so far. On the website, SKIMS claims to be a “solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear”, with a commitment to inclusivity and body positivity. This positive message really resonated with consumers as SKIMS merchandise sold out within 10 minutes on launch day, generating more than $2 million of profit. Since then, SKIMS, which is now valued at $3.2 billion, has continued to be incredibly successful, leading to a collaboration with Fendi and a partnership with the United States Olympics team in 2021.

KKW Fragrance

Kim Kardashian has been releasing fragrances since 2009, but with the launch of KKW Fragrance in 2017, she finally began to sell her fragrances under her own brand. For her first launch, Kardashian released three fragrances called Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud, and Crystal Gardenia Citrus. All of these fragrances sold out within the first week, even though people didn’t know what they smelled like since they were only sold online! KKW Fragrance has continued to be successful with subsequent releases, although it closed down in 2022. It’s understood that Kardashian will relaunch the brand under a new name following her divorce from Kanye West.

KKW Beauty

Alongside KKW Fragrance, Kardashian also launched KKW Beauty in 2017. Starting with contour kits, which capitalized on Kardashian’s famous contoured makeup looks, the brand then released eyeshadow palettes, blushes, lip glosses, lip liners, and more. Like KKW Fragrance, KKW Beauty was also highly successful, but the brand was shut down so that it could be relaunched under a different name.

SKKN

SKKN, which was launched in 2022, is Kardashian’s new beauty line following the closure of KKW Beauty. SKKN is a skincare brand focused on clean ingredients, technical formulas, and sustainability, inspired by Kardashian’s passion for learning about skincare following her psoriasis diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood

Kardashian’s main focus is on the beauty and fashion market, but she has also explored business opportunities in mobile apps and gaming too. Most notably, Kardashian collaborated with Glu Mobile to create the free-to-play role-playing game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in 2014, which is available on iOS and Android. In the game, players can create and style their own character and complete challenges to become an A-list celebrity. The game made $1.6 million in the first five days after its release, and it’s still being downloaded today!





