Kim Kardashian’s On Balenciaga Billboard In Times Square Thanks to Kanye West

Kanye West, snapped a photo from Times Square showing featuring his ex wife Kim’s in various outfits from Balenciaga Billboard. He shared it an Instagram post, then deleted it about an hour later.

Kim is wearing a black leather trench, black boots featuring the details from the brand’s iconic Motorcycle bag, and a neon green Le Cagole handbag in XS. She is the latest celebrity ambassador for the company, where Kanya was the one who first introduced Kim to creative director. West is good friends with Balenciaga’s Creative Director Demna. He was working with the luxury brand on a line titled Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Credit: kimkardashian/instagram

‘It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, to make incredible product available to everyone at all times,’ said Kanye in a Vogue interview.

Stef Mitchell shot the campaign at Kim’s iconic home in Calabasas.

