Kindness an Act That Can Change the World

“Happiness is the new rich. Inner peace is the new success. Health is the new wealth. Kindness is the new cool.”—Syed Balkhi

Kindness (noun): the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate; a kind act.

— English Oxford Living Dictionaries

In a world where we are searching for who and what we are, there is an urgent call for kindness. If we treated others with the kindness we so desperately need, then we could rise above unkindness to be our best selves.

Kindness starts with being kind to yourself. When you treat others with kindness you are taking care of yourself. Be kind to yourself no matter the anger, frustration or disappointment that you really feel deep inside. We are all damaged human beings and when we accept that, we can move forward in love.

We all have challenges, pasts, and problems that we do not let the world know. We hide our pain. When we cut ourselves and others slack, we allow a healing to happen. Compassion can lead us to acts of kindness.

A friend and I every morning rode our bikes to work. We made sure to say hi to everyone we saw. We had been doing this for months and one day we missed our daily routine. The next day, we found everyone saying hi to us first. Our random acts of love had been noticed.

We may not have control over other people, but we do have control over ourselves. Being kind is a choice that has lasting consequences.