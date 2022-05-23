MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Out of Town

Kinky Boots at The John W. Engeman Theater Celebrates Opening Night

The John W. Engeman Theater, in Northport celebrated the opening night of their production of Kinky Boots. The show runs now through Sunday, July 3, 2022. Kinky Boots was the winner of every major award, including the Tony Award for Best Musical! With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway’s Harvey Fierstein.

Kinky Boots features OMARI COLLINS as LOLA (Regional: Norwegian Cruise Lines, RWS Entertainment Group, Cedar Fair: Live Entertainment, and University of Central Missouri)

Zach Hess as CHARLIE PRICE (Broadway: Jagged Little Pill, Frozen; National Tour: The Book of Mormon, Cats; Regional: Music Theatre West, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, and Tuacahn Center for the Arts)

Lily Kaufmann as LAUREN (Broadway: Mean Girls; National Tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Regional: MTWichita, PCLO, and KC Starlight).

DEMETRIO ALOMAR as DON

SOFIE FLORES as NICOLA

CHARLIE FUSARI as HARRY

Edward Juvier as GEORGE

David McDonald as MR. PRICE.

The ensemble includes

GARY PAUL BOWMAN, Michael Deaner, Elijah Dillehay

KYLE FLEIG

Caroline Huerta, Kristen Antoinette Kane

CAROLINE HUERTA

KAISHA HUGULEY

JAYE JACKSON

KRISTEN ANTOINETTE KANE

TJ Kubler

Kevin Scott, TJ Kubler

TJ Kubler

Suzanne Mason

Caitlin Lester Sams

Kevin Scott

and KODIAK THOMPSON.

Kinky Boots is Directed by Igor Goldin (Engeman Theater: Rock Of Ages, Matilda, Newsies, Gypsy, Oklahoma, 1776; Off-Broadway: YANK!, With Glee, A Ritual of Faith; Regional: Seattle 5th Ave., Goodspeed Musicals, Cape Playhouse, Tuacahn Center for the Arts)

Choreographed by Natalie Malotke (Engeman Theater: Rock Of Ages, Once; Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Off Broadway: Carnegie Hall, City Center, Lincoln Center; National Tour: Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!; Regional: Pittsburgh Music Theatre, Northern Stage, TexArts and Wagon Wheel; Film: “SNL Season 47”, “PBS – A Capitol Fourth”).

Natalie Malotke, Kaisha Huguley, Igor Goldin and Jeff Cox (Music Director)

Sofie Flores, Zach Hess and Lily Kaufmann

Demetrio Alomar, Omari Collins and Jaye Jackson

Natalie Malotke, Charlie Fusari, Igor Goldin, Jeff Cox (Music Director)

