MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Kinky Boots Is Coming Back To Broadway

Kinky Boots Is Coming Back To Broadway

Get your tickets and grab your boots! The acclaimed musical, Kinky Boots, is returning to New York City for a highly anticipated Off-Broadway engagement at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St.). Performances will begin on July 26th, with an opening night set for August 25th.

Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

Featuring 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, this dazzling sensation inspires audiences around the world to let love shine.

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London’s Olivier Award. Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common — or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

There’s never been a better time to see Kinky Boots. It’s a celebration of the best in all of us — the challenges that shape our journey, the joys that keep us going and the shoes that lift us up along the way!

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf Is Back And Is Not The Same

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More

First Look At Broadway-Bound “Bob Fosse’s Dancin

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Assassins, Keenan Scott II, Tony Nominations, Richard III, Prospect Theater Gala

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More

The Piano Lesson Marquee Arrives Just In Time Foe August Wilson’s Birthday

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More
Drama Desk

Drama Desk Postpone’s Nominations

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2022
Read More

Paradise Square Dances Up A Storm

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2022
Read More

Two Very Different Memory Plays: How I Learned to Drive and Birthday Candles

RossApril 27, 2022
Read More

The New York Pops Gala: For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2022
Read More

The Outer Critics Circle Nominations: Lehman Trilogy Nine Nods, Off-Broadway’s Harmony and Kimberly AkimboGet Eight Nods Each

Suzanna BowlingApril 26, 2022
Read More