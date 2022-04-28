Kinky Boots Is Coming Back To Broadway

Get your tickets and grab your boots! The acclaimed musical, Kinky Boots, is returning to New York City for a highly anticipated Off-Broadway engagement at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St.). Performances will begin on July 26th, with an opening night set for August 25th.

Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

Featuring 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, this dazzling sensation inspires audiences around the world to let love shine.

Kinky Boots is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London’s Olivier Award. Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common — or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

There’s never been a better time to see Kinky Boots. It’s a celebration of the best in all of us — the challenges that shape our journey, the joys that keep us going and the shoes that lift us up along the way!

Full casting will be announced at a later date.