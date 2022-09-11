MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Kinky Boots Is Sexier Than Ever

Kinky Boots Is Sexier Than Ever

Kinky Boots, now playing off-Broadway is dynamic, entertaining, crisp, energetic, joyous and effervescent. With Cyndi Lauper’s infectious score, the 70s and 80s are alive again. I danced in my seat, teared as the characters’ human emotions were trampled upon and cheered, as the message of “love being who you are” and “love who others” are rang forth in song.

Harvey Fierstein, book is full of humor and warmth. Lauper lyrics, along with her rhythmic melodies speak louder than you ever have before. From “Price and Son Theme,” “I’m Not My Father’s Son” to “Raise You Up/Just Be” those dissonant chords musically captured my spirit.

Callum Francis, you are a luscious Lola who speaks to anyone who has been hurt by not being accepted. You make Lola strong, courageous and you are a welcome breath of fresh air to the human race. Your Lola has so much humanity and depth.

Christian Douglas, you are the perfect straight man full of angst and loss, whose fear seeks to overwhelm. Vocally and emotionally you knocked it out out the park. You make this bro-mance one to reckon with.

Danielle Hope, any girl or guy will be able to relate to your rendition of “The History of the Wrong Guy,” “Chapter one-he’s a bum. Two-he’s not into you. Three – He’s a sleaze. Four – loves the girl next door. Five – loves the boy next door.  Six-don’t love you no more.”Realistic and hysterically funny.

To the rest of the cast you are all talented, vocally wonderful performers, who understand character development.

David Rockwell’s set catapulted the mood. Kenneth Posner’s lighting is spot on. Gregg Barnes, I wanted to go shopping on that set. The boots that belonged to the Yugoslavian peasants were more my speed but that is because I cannot wear heals. I want one of those adorable coats worn in “Sex Is in the Heel.”

Jerry Mitchell’s choreography and direction captured the essence of the movie.  He has made a true story about the creation of fetish wear for the cross dresser and cross lines that make this a show about acceptance not preference. Your innovative choreography took simple ideas and made them burst forth into moving works of dance art.

Audiences just want to have fun and Kinky Boots, you have delightfully thrown us happiness and humanity like gleeful confetti.

Kinky Boots The Musical at Stage 42, 422 West 42nd Street just west of 9th Avenue.

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Theatre News: Almost Famous, 1776, Between Riverside And Crazy, As You Like It and Madeleine George

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 10, 2022
Read More

Darren Criss Joins the Tectonic Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 10, 2022
Read More

Strings Attached or Maybe Not

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More

Meet Jason Woods

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More

Adam Abraham’s Dishes on Little Shop of Horrors In Attack of the Monster Musical

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: & Juliet, Our Town… But Wilder, HOUND DOG, POWERHOUSE and VOICES

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More

Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh’s Los Otros Shines With Heart and Soul

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 8, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Sweeney Todd, Funny Girl, A Wonderful World, Pirates of Penzance, Cost of Living, Kimberly Akimbo and Clive Barnes Awards

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 7, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Say Good-Bye To The Court Theatre, A Raisin In The Sun, Chicago, Cheek to Cheek and Emerging Artists

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 3, 2022
Read More