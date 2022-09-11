Kinky Boots Is Sexier Than Ever

Kinky Boots, now playing off-Broadway is dynamic, entertaining, crisp, energetic, joyous and effervescent. With Cyndi Lauper’s infectious score, the 70s and 80s are alive again. I danced in my seat, teared as the characters’ human emotions were trampled upon and cheered, as the message of “love being who you are” and “love who others” are rang forth in song.

Harvey Fierstein, book is full of humor and warmth. Lauper lyrics, along with her rhythmic melodies speak louder than you ever have before. From “Price and Son Theme,” “I’m Not My Father’s Son” to “Raise You Up/Just Be” those dissonant chords musically captured my spirit.

Callum Francis, you are a luscious Lola who speaks to anyone who has been hurt by not being accepted. You make Lola strong, courageous and you are a welcome breath of fresh air to the human race. Your Lola has so much humanity and depth.

Christian Douglas, you are the perfect straight man full of angst and loss, whose fear seeks to overwhelm. Vocally and emotionally you knocked it out out the park. You make this bro-mance one to reckon with.

Danielle Hope, any girl or guy will be able to relate to your rendition of “The History of the Wrong Guy,” “Chapter one-he’s a bum. Two-he’s not into you. Three – He’s a sleaze. Four – loves the girl next door. Five – loves the boy next door. Six-don’t love you no more.”Realistic and hysterically funny.

To the rest of the cast you are all talented, vocally wonderful performers, who understand character development.

David Rockwell’s set catapulted the mood. Kenneth Posner’s lighting is spot on. Gregg Barnes, I wanted to go shopping on that set. The boots that belonged to the Yugoslavian peasants were more my speed but that is because I cannot wear heals. I want one of those adorable coats worn in “Sex Is in the Heel.”

Jerry Mitchell’s choreography and direction captured the essence of the movie. He has made a true story about the creation of fetish wear for the cross dresser and cross lines that make this a show about acceptance not preference. Your innovative choreography took simple ideas and made them burst forth into moving works of dance art.

Audiences just want to have fun and Kinky Boots, you have delightfully thrown us happiness and humanity like gleeful confetti.

Kinky Boots The Musical at Stage 42, 422 West 42nd Street just west of 9th Avenue.