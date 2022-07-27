KIOO Project Raises Funds at Entertaining Night in New York City

A picture is worth a thousand words, especially the ones created by The KIOO Project.

Last week in Manhattan, the incredible organization brought together nearly 200 guests for an exciting night of fundraising at the benefit “Through Her Lens.”

Founder Babita Patel hosted the special event that spread awareness for the organization, as well as introduce the establishment’s newest board members. Held at CSTM HAUS in the Meatpacking District, ticketed attendees were treated to food and drinks were courtesy of Edy’s Grocer, SunBoy, and The Community Spirit.

The night turned into a thrilling affair as a stunning standup comedy show commenced. Superstar funny peps Jon Laster, Ronny Chieng, Corinne Fisher, and Rachel Feinstein, had the audience cracking up. Laughter rang so loud through the venue that the walls rattled from the great joy vibrating through the room.

As much as the fun was had, it was also recognized that the soiree was for a truly phenomenal cause. The KIOO team has traveled all over the world to spread their message with stops in Haiti, Kenya, India, Uganda, Ethiopia and Brooklyn. Their upcoming stop for the fall of 2022 is in Janakpur, Nepal, where they are partnering with the Janaki Women Awareness Society, will hold a workshop for the children in this area.

Board members during the event were that included Marcus Russell Price and Jenny Toth, model and digital illustrator. The Knockurnal was recognized for their own going support as the official media sponsor.

All proceeds from this event are going towards making this KIOO Nepal trip possible. The estimated cost to create a long-term photography program is $30,000. Currently, with one hundred supporters, KIOO has raised $9,648 of its $30,000 goal. With your help, they could reach their goal and spread the lessons of gender equality to Nepal and many other destinations in the future.

To find out more and how you can help please visit here.