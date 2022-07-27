MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

KIOO Project Raises Funds at Entertaining Night in New York City

KIOO Project Raises Funds at Entertaining Night in New York City

A picture is worth a thousand words, especially the ones created by The KIOO Project.

Last week in Manhattan, the incredible organization brought together nearly 200 guests for an exciting night of fundraising at the benefit “Through Her Lens.”

Founder Babita Patel hosted the special event that  spread awareness  for the organization, as well as introduce the establishment’s newest board members. Held at CSTM HAUS in the Meatpacking District, ticketed attendees were treated to food and drinks were courtesy of Edy’s Grocer, SunBoy, and The Community Spirit.

The night turned into a thrilling affair as a stunning standup comedy show commenced. Superstar funny peps Jon Laster, Ronny Chieng, Corinne Fisher, and Rachel Feinstein, had the audience cracking up. Laughter rang so loud through the venue that the walls rattled from the great joy vibrating through the room.

As much as the fun was had, it was also recognized that the soiree was for a truly phenomenal cause. The KIOO team has traveled all over the world to spread their message with stops in Haiti, Kenya, India, Uganda, Ethiopia and Brooklyn. Their upcoming stop for the fall of 2022 is in Janakpur, Nepal, where they are partnering with the Janaki Women Awareness Society, will hold a workshop for the children in this area.

Board members during the event were that included  Marcus Russell Price and Jenny Toth, model and digital illustrator. The Knockurnal was recognized for their own going support as the official media sponsor.

All proceeds from this event are going towards making this KIOO Nepal trip possible. The estimated cost to create a long-term photography program is $30,000. Currently, with one hundred supporters, KIOO has raised $9,648 of its $30,000 goal. With your help, they could reach their goal and spread the lessons of gender equality to Nepal and many other destinations in the future.

To find out more and how you can help please visit here.

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

New Camerata Opera presents an Outdoor Summer Concert With Operation Gig

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 27, 2022
Read More

The Puppet Cycle: Small World Stories

Suzanna BowlingJuly 26, 2022
Read More

Queens Theatre Launches Disability Pride Month Campaign to Support Theatre for All Acting Program – Stage & Screen Star Vincent D’Onofrio Will Match First $15,000 Raised

Suzanna BowlingJuly 26, 2022
Read More

KPOP Honored By NY Mets At Citi Field

Suzanna BowlingJuly 25, 2022
Read More

The Montauk Film Festival: Day Two

Suzanna BowlingJuly 25, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 24, 2022
Read More

Christie Brinkley Looks Radiant at Polo Hamptons

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2022
Read More

Montauk Film Festival Talking with Peter Hamblin

Suzanna BowlingJuly 23, 2022
Read More