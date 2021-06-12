MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

KISS Electrifies Tribeca Festival with Live Performance

KISS Electrifies Tribeca Festival with Live Performance

History was made with a lot of rock last night by KISS. Tribeca Festival hosted an epic night at Battery Park for the premiere of “KISSTORY.” The band’s performance marked the historical moment of a live show back in New York City as the world begins to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic.

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer of the legendary rock band KISS were all in attendance for the world premiere of their documentary KISSTORY at The Battery.  A line of nearly a hundred diehard fans decked out in full KISS regalia began to form hours ahead of the screening and the band was greeted with cheers and screams upon their arrival. Gene Simmons, wearing his signature makeup and 7 inch platform boots, spent 20 minutes taking selfies with a line of eager NYPD officers tasked with providing security for the event. Immediately following the film, KISS performed a medley of their greatest hits set to pyrotechnics, elaborate light displays and a firework finale.  

The crowd went wild with applause after the first 90 minutes of the documentary played. The anticipation grew as the rockers hit the stage and made Manhattan sing again with joy.

“KISSTORYwill premiere nationwide on A&E on June 27th and 28th. 

Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

