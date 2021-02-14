K&K Kea Chan and Kayla Merrow Make Valentine’s Day a Special Event

Looking like they step out of the film Pretty Woman Kea Chan and Kayla Merrow, brought to mind the early debut of Deanna Durbin and Judy Garland. These two young performers hit it out of the park during yesterday’s afternoon concert on Metropolitan Zoom!

It is unfair of me to review this concert, as I was present during most of the rehearsals and know the ends of outs of what these two uber talented performers went through.

Needless to say, what they pulled off was so professional and entertaining, that I tip my hat to them both. Without having multiple credits and for starting out, they outshined seasoned performers.

Their set list was standard favorites for the season and ran the gamut of genres.

Their duets included: “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” From The Lion King, “On The Wings of Love,””That’s Life,” and a powerful “La Vie En Rose” sung both in French and English.

The duo then sang a wonderful Filipino song called “Shine,” connecting to their heritage and their close friendship.

Their closing song was “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” into a reprisal of “This Is Me.”

For their solo’s Kea, the Deanna Durban of the two sang an emotionally pop operatic “Adagio.” Her soprano was clear and connected. As Kea tells it, this song is her national anthem.

Kea also brought a mash-up of “You Are So Beautiful and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Kea has this wicked humor and her first and only love this Valentine’s Day is a steak, medium rare with mashed potato’s, so she dedicated these songs to her food addiction.

Bringing back the Donna Summer hit “Last Dance” showed her dance moves.

For her last number an emotional “What Kind Of Fool Am I?” from Stop The World – I Want To Get Off.

Kayla began with the song that everyone asks her to sing, Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin’ You,” where those F♯ high notes were effortless.

Kayla Merrow has a voice that is so powerful that she takes signature songs from other artists and makes them her own. First up was Elvis’s #1 hit “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” This girl is a star in the making.

Kayla does Whitney Houston better than Whitney Houston and proved it on “I Will Always Love You.” She followed that up with “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.” Kayla is flawless in her interpretations.

Part of the reason this concert was so good, was the musical direction and playing of Bobby Deleon. He matched the singers in intensity without over powering them. He gave them the support they needed and arrangements that fit each singers soul. Deleon is also with girls vocal coach.

K & K: Kea Chan & Kayla Merrow in Live Virtual Concert to Celebrate Love and Valentine’s Day was created and produced by Robert R Blume of Step Forward Entertainment, along with Pat Labez and Cambridge Productions. The show was virtually directed by Justin Senense.

I thought I wasn’t going to review but Cest’ La Vie.