Know How to Dress Your Body Type and Become a Style Guru
The secret to becoming a style guru and always looking like a million dollars?
Knowing your body type!
Understanding what works for you and what doesn’t will transform how you dress and make you feel confident in whatever you choose from your closet every morning.
Men’s Body Types
There are 5 main male body types, and understanding which one is yours will make a real difference in your style.
Inverted Triangle and Trapezoid
Are your shoulders wider than your hips? Then you have an inverted triangle body shape.
The trapezoid shape is similar; only the difference between the shoulders and waist is usually smaller.
Dressing for these types is pretty simple because most brands have many options highlighting this physique.
What to wear
Fitted shirts, tees, and jackets
Fitted clothes are the best way to highlight your shoulders, but remember that “fitted: doesn’t mean tight. In fact, size up.
Most tee necklines, from Polos to V-necks to crew necks work well for these body types. Avoid very deep V necklines, as they’re both tacky and have a narrowing effect on your chest.
Straight pants
While any type of pants will look fine, we recommend choosing the classic straight slim fit.
It keeps the eyes on your chest and shoulders without being distracting with unnecessary details or highlighting skinny legs.
What not to wear
- Loud patterns often look awkward on a broad chest.
- Scoop necklines tend to make these body types look disproportionate.
- Structured jackets and blazers with shoulder padding and wide lapels will make you look top-heavy.
Rectangle
Rectangle body type is pretty rare. Imagine a straight line from shoulders to hips without almost any difference – that’s a rectangle.
In this case, you want to work on creating a structure by choosing clothing that makes your shoulders appear broader and gives a tapering effect on the rest of the torso.
What to wear
Structured clothes
Structured jackets and blazers emphasize your shoulders very well. Opt for one that’s taken in around the waist.
And don’t shy away from shoulder pads and wide lapels.
Bulky layers
Wear a shirt, a jumper, and a blazer! It’s never too much because bulky layers help broaden your chest and shoulders.
Accessories and prints
Scarves, pocket squares, pins, ties, and other accessories, as well as prints, will keep drawing attention to your chest and help “broaden” your shoulders.
Horizontal stripes
It’s a classic because it works! Tees and jumpers with horizontal strips will visually broaden your upper body.
What not to wear
- Double-breasted jackets, coats, and anything that emphasizes your rectangle shape are best avoided!
Triangle and oval
Triangle is a common body type for older men because of age-related weight gain.
The oval shape is similar, with the midsection and hips even wider.
Dressing for these body types means elongating the body and drawing attention away from the larger waist.
What to wear
Vertical stripes
Vertical stripes elongate the body and have a slimming effect.
Structured jackets and blazers
Jackets, coats, and blazers with structured shoulders (yes, shoulder pads are great) will create a nice frame and balance out the entire torso, drawing attention away from the heavier center.
Opt for single-breasted jackets and suits, as double-breasted ones tend to be very bulky.
Mix and match
Wearing dark-colored pants with patterned blazers and coats will create a lovely balance without focusing on the belly.
Color blocks
It’s all about creating illusions! Wear a jumper or a tee with bright colors on the chest and dark ones on the waist.
Wide pants and pleats
Go for straight or wider pants that fall loosely. Pleated pants are a great choice.
What not to wear
- Tight polo shirts, turtle necks, and roll necks are a no-no.
- Skip crazy prints and colors to avoid looking funny.
- Skinny pants will create an imbalance with a heavy top and chicken legs, and nobody wants that.
Events
Lisa Nicole’s Design Are Je Ne Sais Quoi
I stopped going to Fashion Week, because the shows are so disorganized, it is easier to cover them from a far. In the case of Lisa Nicole Cloud, I have never seen a more disorganized show and the organizers should be fired, especially the men who were rude and so off putting, however there were four women there who made me stay and made me glad I stayed. First was a lady in gold whose name I do not know. Bravo, you understood the word welcoming. 2nd were two sponsors. First Kendra Calhoun, who made me a part of her group and second Premise Martin, President and CCD of Pedilicios Footwear, who made sure I stayed. Premise was a sponsors of the show. Somehow my seat and her’s were mixed up. I was going to leave, but she made sure I stayed. Ms. Martin embodies the word kindness.
and then there was Lisa Nicole.
Lisa Nicole who was part of Bravo’s Married to Medicine presented her new Fall/Winter 2023 The Je Ne Sais Quoi Collection. The palate was sexy, classic, bold, empowering and if you are the women wearing it, you will definitely have the “It Factor”.
The power suits, came in mauve with fur, slinky pinkish prints that clung and accentuated the body, to sequined evening gowns with accessories and furs giving a 30’40’s vibe. The mauve blended into red’s that Lauren Bacall or Rita Hayworth would be first in line for. Then the palate went to grey, black, to silver, to gold, to white with fur and finale to iridescent beads that were spectacular. There are so many gowns that I could see on the red carpet. There is something for every woman to become a superwoman in this collection.
Where the show started out so disorganized I wanted to leave, Lisa Nicole’s designs made me fall in love with her creations. This is a designer I not only want to cover, but want to wear.
Beauty
Fashion Week and Those Who Stood Out
At Fashion Week there are those who make the grade. Their fashion sense makes them a part of the scene and we want to emulate them and copy their style. These are some of the ones I captured.
Top 3 Trends to Know for Spring/Summer 2023
Before you know it, spring and summer will be here, and it will be time to enjoy activities while wearing the trendiest fashions. But to do that, you’ll want to get up to speed on what to wear for these upcoming seasons.
Whatever activities you’re enjoying, whether lounging at the pool or enjoying a night on the town, prepare by being informed on the latest trends in swimwear, sheer layering, sleepwear, and anytime wear.
One-Piece Swimwear and Monokinis
Classic one-pieces that never go out of style and monokinis that bear more skin for tanning are just two examples of popular swimwear for 2023. To that end, show off gingham, polka dot, floral, and/or animal print designs, which are expected to be in vogue this year. Solid block colors, pastels, and black are also popular choices.
You’ll find scalloped details, ruffles, ruchings, and gathers adorning the trendy one-piece for summer. The ruchings and gathers help support body parts without sagging. For example, ruchings on the front of one-pieces are sometimes designed to be a built-in tummy control feature. You’ll also find that bikinis and micro bikinis also sport ruchings and gathers for much of the same reason.
The trending style of the one-piece is a high-cut, hip-bearing leg cutout with gaps on the sides, stomach, or between the breasts. Thinner straps are fashionable so as not to leave prominent tan lines. Some more stylish one-pieces have strings, straps, and cutouts arranged to form a monokini rather than a classic one-piece.
In need of some inspiration? Yandy has a wide assortment of popular swimwear, including one-pieces, bikinis, and micro bikinis, to order online. You can also take advantage of the company’s convenient delivery and return services.
Undergarments with Sheer Layering
There have been times when women have said it’s a shame they can’t show off and wear their pretty bras and underwear in public. Well, now you can with the spring and summer 2023 trend of sheer layering.
Transparent shirts, turtle necks, mini dresses, skirts, shirts, capris, and stockings are either layered with more sheer clothing or worn over clothing like visible tank tops, bodysuits, camisoles, and even underwear and bras. You can wear a jacket or blazer over the sheer ensemble if you feel too exposed.
Wearing a sheer dress over a bikini prepares you for the beach and whatever comes after. Slipping on a sheer midi dress over jeans and a camisole is another example of sheer layering. Try donning your sheer dress over a seamless slip if it’s a look for a night on the town.
Sexy Sleepwear
Sleepwear, such as lingerie corsets, slips, nighties, and negligees, is now worn without additional clothing in public or paired with jeans or pants, which is the new trend in 2023. And, since some lingerie is transparent, you can easily incorporate them into the sheer layering trend.
Sleepwear worn anytime is not the first time the idea that sleepwear could be worn outside the home has occurred. In the 1920s, fashion designer Paul Poiret created silk pajamas designed to be worn in public during the day or at night. So, it’s not any big surprise lingerie has now become a fashionable trend outside the home, day or night.
Shop for Fashion That Will Wow
One-piece swimsuits, sheer layering, and sexy sleepwear are trending for beach and everyday wear. Now that you know the trends for spring and summer 2023, it’s time to get out there and prepare to greet the world wearing 2023 trending fashion.
