MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Sports

Kobe Bryant’s Game Winning Items Up For Auction

Kobe Bryant’s Game Winning Items Up For Auction

Kobe Bryant’s 1999-2000 uniform, signed and inscribed by Adidas Basketball Sneakers, NBA All-Conference Basketball signed by the 2009-2010 LA Lakers Team, his Grauman’s Chinese Theater Handprints and more are ready for bidding at Julien’s Auctions on May 18th from 10 – 3.

Over 300 historic sports artifacts will stand atop the auction podium in a winners’ circle of uniforms, medals, shoes, memorabilia, sports equipment and more from the worlds of basketball, soccer, baseball, hockey and beyond.

Among the highlights announced is a collection of items from NBA legend Kobe Bryant, including his full Los Angeles Lakers number “8” home uniform, game worn during the 1999-2000

NBA Finals and embroidered with an official NBA logo under a black armband worn in remembrance of Wilt Chamberlain; Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers home number “24” jersey game worn during the 2006-2007 season.

his game worn and signed basketball shoes and a Spalding NBA All Conference basketball signed by the members of the 2009-2010 Los Angeles Lakers.

Other Sports highlights include: a Jules Rimet replica trophy presented to Marco Antônio Feliciano during the 1970 World Cup with the Brazilian National Soccer Team; a Los Angeles 1984 Summer Olympics silver medal; a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner’s medal awarded to a player from the champion Brazil national football team from the first World Cup to be held in Asia and the first and only World Cup to be jointly hosted by more than one nation, in South Korea and Japan.

Julien’s Auctions, 8630 Hayden Place, Culver City, CA 90232

For more information on Julien’s Auctions, go to www.juliensauctions.com. Connect with Julien’s Auctions at www.facebook.com/JuliensAuctions or www.twitter.com/JuliensAuctions or www.instagram.com/juliens_auctions .

Related Items
Sports

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Sports

Challenge Accepted: Hollywood & ML Baseball Respond: Broadway Community Honors Essential Workers In Donnie Kehr’s New Single

G. H. HARDINGMay 14, 2020
Read More

Looking For Podcasts That Will Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat? – Look No More

WriterMay 7, 2020
Read More

How to Catch Fish on Your First Visit to the River

WriterApril 20, 2020
Read More

Mountain Bike Lifestyle

WriterApril 17, 2020
Read More

Where to Find the Perfect Golf Weekend

WriterApril 8, 2020
Read More

Will The Seminole Tribe Budge On Sports Betting?

WriterApril 3, 2020
Read More

What will happen to the Premier League now?

WriterMarch 31, 2020
Read More

Huge sigh of relief for Liverpool as EPL board decides to delay the Premier League, not cancel amidst COVID-19 pandemic

WriterMarch 25, 2020
Read More

Kayaking with Your Kids: Here Is What You Need to Know

WriterMarch 17, 2020
Read More