KPOP Honored By NY Mets At Citi Field

KPOP songwriter Helen Park and Korean musical and theater star Luna were honored by the New York METS at their Korean Heritage Game on Friday night at Citi Field. They received the team’s Spirit Award in a pregame presentation on the field at home plate. After the National Anthem performed by the Korean Boys Choir, guests were invited to watch the game in the private suite hosted by Met owners Steven and Alex Cohen. The new musical is scheduled to begin previews on October 13 at Circle in the Square on Broadway.

KPOP, the new musical about the global K-pop phenomenon. The show will have an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The show will play at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

Joining the previously announced Luna, who will star, the cast includes Julia Abueva, Will Brill, Major Curda, Joomin Hwang, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Bo Hyung Kim, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Min Young Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

In addition to Luna, other cast members from the K-pop world include Bo Hyung Kim (formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Min Young Lee (formerly of Miss A), and Kevin Woo (formerly of U-KISS). Apart from their group activities they have each launched successful solo careers and are actively releasing new music.

KPOP has the distinction of being the first musical on Broadway about Korean culture, in addition to presenting 16 members of the company making their Broadway debuts.

Tickets are now available both at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office and on Telecharge. Tickets start at $89.50 and are currently on sale through April 16, 2023.

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, and music production by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim- Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sound Design is by Peter Hylenski, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, and Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II.