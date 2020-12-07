MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Kris Kringle The Musical Streams in a Joyous Daily Song or Two Leading Up to the Big Day

I didn’t realize I was looking forward to this until I registered, logged on, and listened to one of the videos that are streaming daily on their website, but in this unique holiday season, Kris Kringle The Musical offers up a free holiday treat daily for theater lovers everywhere. On Christmas Day, a virtual, streaming production of the perennial holiday musical, featuring a cast of Broadway veterans, will be available to online audiences at KrisKringleTheMusical.com.  But why wait for that (although I will be tuning in for the whole thing on the 25th), because as an added bonus, starting December 1, Kris Kringle The Musical will release a series of special online musical videos leading up to the Christmas Day full stream. All content is available to online audiences, free of charge when you register online. Produced by 2500 Productions Inc. and Angel Polar Bear LLC, Kris Kringle The Musical supports The Actors Fund of America. What’s not to love about all this good holiday cheer?https://www.youtube.com/embed/bVdvH8HfQu8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en&autohide=2&wmode=transparent

Starting December 1, KrisKringleTheMusical.com will host videos featuring musical moments from and inspired by Kris Kringle The Musical, a musical I knew nothing about until now.  Each door on the Virtual Advent Calendar will reveal a new scene daily, including the celebrated a cappella vocalists Straight No Chaser performing a Spanish version of “My North Star,” one of the show’s most popular songs. On Christmas Day, the full virtual musical and all bonus material will be available for audiences to enjoy. Now that’s a gift I’ll look forward to opening.

Kyle Sherman plays Kris Kringle in Kris Kringle The Musical. Photo taken Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Photo credit – Kate Penn

With the original story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, and music and lyrics by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie, Kris Kringle The Musical will delight audiences of all ages. Based on one of the most familiar names of holiday folklore, this is the tale of a starry-eyed toymaker, Kris Kringle, who sees toys in the stars and crosses paths with an evil toy company CEO who schemes to destroy Christmas. Kris Kringle teams up with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the beautiful Evelyn Noel, a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really about. 

Kim Crosby -Kris Kringle the musical at The Town Hall, New York City, November 24, 2017. Photo by Jason Woodruff.

Having recorded the musical from their respective homes, the cast of Broadway veterans includes Amy Coelho (Jersey Boys, national tour) as Evelyn Noel, Kim Crosby (Broadway’s Into The WoodsGuys & Dolls) as Mrs. Claus, Matt Densky (Wicked, national tour) as Sky, Robert Anthony Jones (Broadway’s Finding Neverland) as Elmer, Chase Kamata (Burn the Floor, international tour) as Ms. Horn, Aveena Sawyer (Little Shop of Horrors, off-Broadway) as Tinselle, Kyle Sherman (Keen Company’s Ordinary Days) as Kris Kringle, Christopher Shyer (Broadway’s Mamma Mia!) as Roy G. Reedy, Jason Simon (Show Boat, Lincoln Center) as Santa, Mary Stout (Broadway’s Jayne EyreBeauty & The Beast) Auntie Sugarplum, Lilly Tobin (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Madison Square Garden) as Garland, Elizabeth Ward Land (Broadway’s Amazing GraceScandalous) as Grandma Kringle; with an ensemble including Sami Bray (Broadway’s 1984), Quentin Avery Brown (Five Guys Named Moe, Westchester Broadway Theatre),  Angie Cocuzza (Baby Shark Live, national tour), Holden Hagelberger (Matilda the Musical, The Public Theater San Antonio), Reese Lores (Beauty and the Beast at Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Jose Luaces (Broadway’s A Christmas Story The Musical), Patrick Scott McDermott (Les Misérables, national tour), Meg Supina (Lili Marlene, off-Broadway). 

Christopher Shyer – Kris Kringle The Musical production photos taken at Proctors in Schenectady Friday, December 13, 2019. Photo credit – Kate Penn

Kris Kringle The Musical is directed by Jaimie Selke with musical direction by Randy Glass. The video series features costumes by Inda Blatch-Geib and editing, animation and original illustrations by John Narun. 

A holiday perennial, Kris Kringle The Musical debuted in New York at The Town Hall in 2017. Kris Kringle The Musical proudly supports The Actors Fund during this challenging time. The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Actorsfund.org/KrisKringle

Register here: Kris Kringle The Musical

