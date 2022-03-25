Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp Welcomes Kenny Ortega

Emmy Award winning Director and Choreographer Kenny Ortega will take the reins as Camp Director for this summer’s Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp. Ortega & Chenoweth have a long history working with each other including their triumph on the Disney Channel, “Descendants”, and of course, the PBS special “Coming Home” filmed at the Kristin Chenoweth Theater in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

The Tony and Emmy Award winning Singer and Actor shared, “We have a new camp director in my friend and colleague Kenny Ortega.” Chenoweth went on to say, “He’s done Broadway, TV & film, concerts and more. I cannot wait for our students and myself to learn from him.”

Now in its seventh year, Ortega & Chenoweth will reunite in Broken Arrow, to lead the two weeks of the Broadway Bootcamp. The weeks will be filled with classes ranging from acting, dancing, singing and other skills needed for a life in the arts. Classes will be led by Ortega, Chenoweth, and the best of the best of Broadway.



When Kristin calls, I say yes and then ask for the specifics later. There is no bigger a talent or more generous a heart. There is always magic and plenty of laughs when I’m in Kristin’s company. I can’t wait for the kids to arrive in Broken Arrow. Some of Broadway’s best will be joining Kristin, her Broken Arrow family, and me in welcoming them. No doubt in my mind this will be the highlight of my summer and shine a bright light on the future for the kids.