Events

Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp Welcomes Kenny Ortega

Emmy Award winning Director and Choreographer Kenny Ortega will take the reins as Camp Director for this summer’s Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp. Ortega & Chenoweth have a long history working with each other including their triumph on the Disney Channel, “Descendants”, and of course, the PBS special “Coming Home” filmed at the Kristin Chenoweth Theater in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Kenny Ortega (Disney Channel/Ed Herrera)

The Tony and Emmy Award winning Singer and Actor shared, “We have a new camp director in my friend and colleague Kenny Ortega.” Chenoweth went on to say, “He’s done Broadway, TV & film, concerts and more. I cannot wait for our students and myself to learn from him.”

Kristin Chenoweth

Now in its seventh year, Ortega & Chenoweth will reunite in Broken Arrow, to lead the two weeks of the Broadway Bootcamp. The weeks will be filled with classes ranging from acting, dancing, singing and other skills needed for a life in the arts. Classes will be led by Ortega, Chenoweth, and the best of the best of Broadway. When Kristin calls, I say yes and then ask for the specifics later. There is no bigger a talent or more generous a heart. There is always magic and plenty of laughs when I’m in Kristin’s company. I can’t wait for the kids to arrive in Broken Arrow. Some of Broadway’s best will be joining Kristin, her Broken Arrow family, and me in welcoming them. No doubt in my mind this will be the highlight of my summer and shine a bright light on the future for the kids.

The first session is scheduled for July 17 through July 23, and the second session is scheduled for July 24 through July 30. To be selected for the camp, students who are currently in 8th through 12th grade may apply with an audition video, headshot and resume. Students selected for the camp will be assigned to one of the two sessions.

The camp costs $600. Lodging is not provided. A parent or guardian must chaperone their student outside of the camp while staying in Broken Arrow. Scholarships are available for families in need. Add a request for a scholarship in the application, and if accepted, they will send more information about how to qualify for a need-based scholarship.Auditions and applications are due no later than Friday, April 1, at 5 p.m. The camp encourages all students from across the globe to apply.Applications are available online at www.kcbbc.camp or www.brokenarrowpac.com. For more information, visit either website or call 918-259-5723.

