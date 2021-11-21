MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

KZ Tandingan and Ilaiyaraaja Are Featured on Times Square’s Famous Billboards

KZ Tandingan and Ilaiyaraaja Are Featured on Times Square’s Famous Billboards

Filipino, International superstar KZ Tandingan has landed on a Times Square billboard. She appeared in a digital billboard for Spotify this week. KZ won recognition when she auditioned singing ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ on X Factor Philippines! Hailed as Asia’s Soul Supreme. She rose to prominence following her win on the first season of The X Factor Philippines in 2012. Check out the whole video as song number 2 is spectacular.

That same year, she won Aliw Award for Best New Artist. She has released notable songs in the Philippines such as “Darating Din”, “Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako” and “Two Less Lonely People in the World”, which peaked at number 2 on the Philippine Hot 100 in 2017.

Tandingan is one of the members of the Filipino girl group DIVAS along with Yeng Constantino, Kyla, and Angeline Quinto.

She became known internationally when she joined Singer 2018, a popular singing competition aired on HBS.

India’s top music director Ilaiyaraaja made his billboard debut as well.

Ilaiyaraaja is hailed as Isaignani (Mastro), is one of the most celebrated composers in the history of cinema. Recently, the composer teamed up with Spotify, and he has been promoting the same. He was recently featured in a three-minute-long ad film to promote his playlists on Spotify.

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

The Gin Blossoms Through The Ages

Robert MassimiNovember 21, 2021
Read More

It’s Almost Here: The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Suzanna BowlingNovember 20, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 19, 2021
Read More

Shaun Cassidy Comes To New York

Suzanna BowlingNovember 18, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 17, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 15, 2021
Read More

Music News: tick, tick…BOOM!, Sierra Boggess, Julian Ovenden, Karen Mason, Lisa Howard and Stephanie J. Block

Suzanna BowlingNovember 14, 2021
Read More

How Bout Em, Jason Bonham

Robert MassimiNovember 13, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 13, 2021
Read More