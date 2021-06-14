MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
L.E.A.F. Blooms a Love Letter to New York at Weekend Event

On Saturday June 12th and Sunday, June 13th, some of New York’s favorite celebrities, florists and design enthusiasts gathered in the Meatpacking District to celebrate L.E.A.F, the first annual Festival of Flowers. 

The Festival of Flowers was nothing short of spectacular, with notables including Sex and The City’s Mario Cantone, Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl, Bonberi’s Nicole Berrie, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, among others.

While Palermo wandered the cobblestone streets through the flower market, Cantone – coming fresh off the first table read for Sex and The City’s ‘And Just Like That…’ – enjoyed lunch at Fig & Olive with G.H. Mumm Champagne before making his way to Gansevoort Plaza for the floral festivities.

As New Yorkers arrived to the Meatpacking District, they were welcomed by an abundance of flowers – with large-scale installations created by world class florists, as well as notable activations from top brands such as Stella Artois, Hermès, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Warby Parker, Theory and more! 

Influencers such as Michael Judson Berry, Vienna Skye, Patrick Janelle, Nadya Okamoto, and Davis Burleson were seen at an exclusive cocktail reception on the rooftop of the newly redesigned Gansevoort Hotel with bubbles and flowers in hand.

Photo Credit: Alicia Levy / @joopashootsphotography 

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

