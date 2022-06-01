L.E.A.F Returns to New York City

L.E.A.F, New York’s contemporary flower show, returns to the heart of Manhattan’s Meatpacking District for its second year this June – inviting all New Yorkers to come together and celebrate the renewal of New York City in a salute to its ongoing resilience and dynamic energy.

A now three-day affair filled with flowers, L.E.A.F will take place Friday, June 10th and Saturday, June 11th from 11:00AM to 6:00PM through Sunday, June 12th from 11:00AM to 5:00PM growing further across the Meatpacking District. A weekend dedicated to spotlighting world class floral design, supported by FTD® (Florists’ Transworld Delivery) and Pernod Ricard USA, L.E.A.F will feature a European-style flower market presented by TF Cornerstone, large scale floral installations and displays, as well as retail and hospitality activations and experiences around the neighborhood.

“I am delighted for L.E.A.F to return to the Meatpacking District this year, for the second annual Festival of Flowers. We look forward to transforming the streets of New York once again and turning them into a riot of color, spotlighting the abundance of great florist and floral designer talent in our city,” said Moira Breslin, Founder of L.E.A.F and Articulate, a leading strategic communications agency in New York City. “It is through the support of our community, local businesses and incredible partners – the Meatpacking District, FTD, Pernod Ricard USA, TF Cornerstone and of course, the Florists – that we can continue to make this a reality. We hope that both New Yorkers and visitors will join us this June to share in the beauty of flowers.”

L.E.A.F is proud to continue its partnership with the Meatpacking District BID (Business Improvement District) as the longstanding home for the festival. Together, the two will unite best in class florists and floral designers, while using the neighborhood’s streets and plazas as a stage to uplift and support brands and businesses from all industries. Coming off the heels of 2020, the festival breathed new life into the neighborhood and uplifted local business by increasing brand exposure and bringing thousands of potential customers to the area. As the second busiest weekend in the neighborhood last year after Fashion Week, the increased foot traffic in the neighborhood during the festival kicked off a highly successful summer.

“Last year’s Festival of Flowers was one of the highlights of the year for the district, and we’re thrilled to kick off summer of 2022 in Meatpacking again, bigger and better than before,” said Jeffrey LeFrancois, Meatpacking District BID’s Executive Director. “While the festival is a feast for the eyes and a social media delight, it’s also a tremendous economic engine for the district and the city. In 2021, it provided a much-needed boost to businesses in the district and we’re planning for an even more successful 2022. This year, visitors and businesses will thrive in Meatpacking as the buzz of the festival returns and we work with even more retailers and brands to welcome new and old visitors to the district.”

The European-style flower market, presented by TF Cornerstone, will sit on Washington Street between Little West 12th and Gansevoort Street and feature 30 florist retailers. A family-owned endeavor which has long championed the New York community and has been an active proponent and contributor to the growth of the Meatpacking District since 1980, TF Cornerstone returns to L.E.A.F with the shared desire to make lasting social, physical and cultural impacts, to enhance our city through flowers.

Supported by FTD and Pernod Ricard USA, L.E.A.F has engaged over 100 florists to design a series of installations which will be displayed across the District’s plazas and within retail and hospitality storefronts. Legacy floral brand and meaningful giving expert, FTD, is a proud supporter of this year’s Festival of Flowers – joining the celebration of all things flowers and floral design, something that has been core to the FTD business since its founding in 1910. Aligning with our L.E.A.F ethos, Pernod Ricard USA has signed on this year as a dedicated partner of L.E.A.F to amplify their commitment to sustainable practices, from grain to glass. Within its portfolio, Absolut, The Glenlivet, Lillet, Perrier-Joüet and Mumm Napa will be activating in the Meatpacking District.

Activations and installations throughout the weekend will include:

Absolut Vodka – Gansevoort Plaza South – Absolut will create a floral installation, inspired by Absolut Out & Open which provides support to LGBTQ bars and restaurants, designed by East Olivia.

– Gansevoort Plaza South – Absolut will create a floral installation, inspired by Absolut Out & Open which provides support to LGBTQ bars and restaurants, designed by East Olivia. Caudalie – 823 Washington Street – In-store floral installation, designed by Flower Bodega.

– 823 Washington Street – In-store floral installation, designed by Flower Bodega. Chelsea Market – 15th Street, between Ninth & Tenth Avenues – Installation on the marquee entrance designed by The Unlikely Florist, and inside the market designed by Damselfly and Larkspur.

– 15th Street, between Ninth & Tenth Avenues – Installation on the marquee entrance designed by The Unlikely Florist, and inside the market designed by Damselfly and Larkspur. Dante – 551 Hudson Street – Just south of the Meatpacking District, Dante will be host to a floral pop-up with Perrier-Jouët Champagne, designed by Popup Florist.

– 551 Hudson Street – Just south of the Meatpacking District, Dante will be host to a floral pop-up with Perrier-Jouët Champagne, designed by Popup Florist. Diane von Furstenberg – 874 Washington Street – Designed by FTD, in-store floral installation outfitting the windows with a floral forward installation, complimenting the season’s newest styles.

– 874 Washington Street – Designed by FTD, in-store floral installation outfitting the windows with a floral forward installation, complimenting the season’s newest styles. FlowerSchool New York – Little West 12th Street, between Washington and Ninth Avenue – Bringing the art of flowers to enthusiasts across Little West 12th Street.

– Little West 12th Street, between Washington and Ninth Avenue – Bringing the art of flowers to enthusiasts across Little West 12th Street. FTD – Gansevoort South Plaza – FTD has teamed up with longtime collaborators and New York based exterior design and landscaping firm, Manscapers. Drawing inspiration from artful spaces that coexist in nature, FTD and Manscapers will incorporate dried grasses, in season florals and meadow blooms to bring the brand’s iconic Mercury Man ® logo to life in a way that makes it feel like a permanent fixture of the neighborhood.

– Gansevoort South Plaza – FTD has teamed up with longtime collaborators and New York based exterior design and landscaping firm, Manscapers. Drawing inspiration from artful spaces that coexist in nature, FTD and Manscapers will incorporate dried grasses, in season florals and meadow blooms to bring the brand’s iconic Mercury Man logo to life in a way that makes it feel like a permanent fixture of the neighborhood. Google Store Chelsea – 76 Ninth Avenue – In-store floral installation, designed by Simply Design NYC.

– 76 Ninth Avenue – In-store floral installation, designed by Simply Design NYC. Lewis Miller Design – 14th Street Plaza – Lewis Miller will be doing a series of Flower Flash installations in collaboration with West Coast Street Artist Scott Froschauer.

– 14th Street Plaza – Lewis Miller will be doing a series of Flower Flash installations in collaboration with West Coast Street Artist Scott Froschauer. Lucid Motors – 2 Ninth Avenue – In-store floral installation, designed by Rachel Cho Floral Arrangements.

– 2 Ninth Avenue – In-store floral installation, designed by Rachel Cho Floral Arrangements. Meatpacking District Installation – South Side of 14th Street – The Meatpacking District’s iconic display will return to 14th Street Square with an installation entitled ‘The Colonnade: A Forest of Flowers.’ Inspired by the bold reemergence of the city, and designed by Theresa Rivera Design, The Colonnade will be an explosion of blooms, creating A Forest of Flowers in the heart of the neighborhood. It will tower from the cobbles to the sky with live Japanese Maples, an explosion of hybrid delphinium and a shower of oncidium orchids; allium and liatarius will shoot up from behind corten steel clad benches, and three 8’ hexagonal stages will be covered in moss, branches, palms, and greens galore.

– South Side of 14th Street – The Meatpacking District’s iconic display will return to 14th Street Square with an installation entitled ‘The Colonnade: A Forest of Flowers.’ Inspired by the bold reemergence of the city, and designed by Theresa Rivera Design, The Colonnade will be an explosion of blooms, creating A Forest of Flowers in the heart of the neighborhood. It will tower from the cobbles to the sky with live Japanese Maples, an explosion of hybrid delphinium and a shower of oncidium orchids; allium and liatarius will shoot up from behind corten steel clad benches, and three 8’ hexagonal stages will be covered in moss, branches, palms, and greens galore. Pastis – 52 Gansevoort Street – Spritz cocktails with French aperitif Lillet accompanied by floral installation designed by McQueens Flowers.

– 52 Gansevoort Street – Spritz cocktails with French aperitif Lillet accompanied by floral installation designed by McQueens Flowers. Santa Maria Novella – Gansevoort Plaza South – The oldest heritage brand in the world, Santa Maria Novella will spread mysterious Italian wonder in New York City, launching L’IRIS their first eau the Parfum through an activation using flowers as timeless vessels of beauty and knowledge, installed by Popup Florist.

– Gansevoort Plaza South – The oldest heritage brand in the world, Santa Maria Novella will spread mysterious Italian wonder in New York City, launching L’IRIS their first eau the Parfum through an activation using flowers as timeless vessels of beauty and knowledge, installed by Popup Florist. Seedlip – Gansevoort Plaza South – The pioneer and world’s number one non-alcoholic spirit brand, Seedlip will share with attendees complementary cocktail samples featuring their range of nature-forward expressions, in an activation curated by McQueens.

– Gansevoort Plaza South – The pioneer and world’s number one non-alcoholic spirit brand, Seedlip will share with attendees complementary cocktail samples featuring their range of nature-forward expressions, in an activation curated by McQueens. Soho Home – 401 West 14th Street – In-store floral installation, designed by Cape Lily.

– 401 West 14th Street – In-store floral installation, designed by Cape Lily. a. – 332 West 13th Street – In-store floral installation, designed by Carmen & Co.

– 332 West 13th Street – In-store floral installation, designed by Carmen & Co. TF Cornerstone – Little West 12th and Washington – Flower Market sponsor TF Cornerstone will embody Brooklyn swagger to create a retro, floral-filled experience on the corner of Little West 12th and Washington St. Utilizing mid-century furniture and funky room accessories, they will inspire your NYC apartment #WFH goals. The activation, with flora curated by Brooklyn Blooms, will include an array of exotic textures and hues, including mudcloth print hand-painted onto monstera leaves.

– Flower Market sponsor TF Cornerstone will embody Brooklyn swagger to create a retro, floral-filled experience on the corner of Little West 12th and Washington St. Utilizing mid-century furniture and funky room accessories, they will inspire your NYC apartment #WFH goals. The activation, with flora curated by Brooklyn Blooms, will include an array of exotic textures and hues, including mudcloth print hand-painted onto monstera leaves. The Chester – 18 Ninth Avenue – Popsicle and whisky cocktail pairings from The Glenlivet accompanied by floral installation by The Unlikely Florist.

– 18 Ninth Avenue – Popsicle and whisky cocktail pairings from The Glenlivet accompanied by floral installation by The Unlikely Florist. The Whitney Museum of American Art – 99 Gansevoort Street – Presenting a series of free, on-site public programs and events celebrating Pride for visitors of all ages. Whitney Pride! activates the Museum building, the surrounding neighborhood, and the Whitney Lawn, a 6,000 square foot temporary pedestrian-only, grassy thoroughfare outside the Museum on Gansevoort Street, which will also feature a floral installation by FDK Florals. Whitney Pride! is part of the Museum’s ongoing commitment to support LGBTQ+ artists and communities and offer an inclusive space for all to gather and enjoy American art. For more information visit org/pride .

– 99 Gansevoort Street – Presenting a series of free, on-site public programs and events celebrating Pride for visitors of all ages. Whitney Pride! activates the Museum building, the surrounding neighborhood, and the Whitney Lawn, a 6,000 square foot temporary pedestrian-only, grassy thoroughfare outside the Museum on Gansevoort Street, which will also feature a floral installation by FDK Florals. Whitney Pride! is part of the Museum’s ongoing commitment to support LGBTQ+ artists and communities and offer an inclusive space for all to gather and enjoy American art. For more information visit . Floral Installations – 25 floral plinth installations will adorn the streets of the Meatpacking District and are presented by Aurora Capital and William Gottlieb Real Estate (Ariston Flowers NYC), BallSB (Ball Horticultural), Cape Lily, Fête Florals, Flower Bodega, FlowerSchool New York, Jung Lee, Ora la Casa de Las Flores, Petal and Company, Polycarp Flowers, Raven Hollow Guild, Sage Realty (Flower Bodega), Simply Nia Design, Starbucks (Larkspur Botanicals, florals supplied by Prism Harvest), Taconic Partners (Raven Hollow Guild), Topo Chico (East Olivia), Van Vliet NY, and Naranjo Roses and George Rallis Wholesale.

For more information on LEAF, please visit www.leafflowershow.com or follow on Instagram at @leafflowershow #leafflowerfestival.