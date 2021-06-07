L.E.A.F to Bloom in New York

L.E.A.F, a celebration for all New Yorkers to come together and enjoy the beauty of nature, arrives in New York City’s iconic Meatpacking District this month, for the first annual festival of flowers.

A weekend designed to spotlight world class floral design, L.E.A.F will take place on Saturday, June 12 from 11AM-7PM and Sunday, June 13 from 11AM-6PM in the Meatpacking District, featuring a European-style flower market presented by TF Cornerstone around Gansevoort Plaza, a series of floral installations and displays, as well as retail and hospitality activations across the neighborhood.

“In a city with an abundance of great florist talent and floral designers, I am so pleased to present L.E.A.F, our first annual Festival of Flowers,” said Moira Breslin, Founder of L.E.A.F. “It’s been through the support of our incredible community and partners – especially the Meatpacking District, TF Cornerstone and all the Florists – that we’ve been able to make this a reality. We are delighted to provide a platform for a new generation of florists to showcase their talents, transforming the Meatpacking District into a riot of color – a gift for all New Yorkers throughout the weekend of L.E.A.F.”

One of New York’s most iconic neighborhoods, L.E.A.F is proud to partner with the Meatpacking District as the long term home for the annual festival. With New York booming back to life, the Meatpacking District is reawakening and welcoming back visitors with numerous public events, interactive art installations, open-air retail, buzzy restaurants, and sought after hotel brands.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with L.E.A.F to bring the flower show to life in the Meatpacking District,” says Jeffrey LeFrancois, Executive Director of Meatpacking Business Improvement District. “After an unprecedented year, it will be a breathtaking sight to see the neighborhood blossom, thanks to L.E.A.F’s stunning floral installations adorning our plazas and streets. This June, we’ll be busting out all over and I can’t think of a better way to welcome people back and attract new visitors to the District.”

A European-style flower market, presented by renowned real estate development company TF Cornerstone, will sit around Gansevoort Plaza and feature over 20 of New York’s finest florists. A family-owned endeavour which has long championed the New York community and has been an active proponent and contributor to the growth of the Meatpacking District since 1980, TF Cornerstone has joined L.E.A.F through a shared desire to make lasting social, physical and cultural impacts, to enhance and re-energize our city through flowers.

“This couldn’t be happening at a better time, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Zoe Elghanayan, Principal and Senior Vice President at TF Cornerstone. “Look for our East Olivia floral-adorned TFC cart in the center of it all, we’ll be sharing in the festivities and handing out co-branded delights to passersby.”

In addition to the flower market, L.E.A.F has engaged over 100 florists to design a series of installations which will be scattered across the plazas and within retail and hospitality storefronts in and around the Meatpacking District, including:

Double Rainbow by Aerie – Southwest Side of Gansevoort Plaza – Large scale, rainbow floral installation celebrating Pride Month, designed by East Olivia.

Arhaus – 410 West 13th Street – Storefront floral installations designed by fleursBELLA.

Chelsea Market – 15th Street, between Ninth & Tenth Avenues – Installations at the entrance and inside the market designed by Damselfly and East Olivia.

Dante NYC – 551 Hudson Street – Just south of the Meatpacking District, Dante will be host to a floral pop-up with Perrier-Jouët Champagne, designed by Popup Florist.

Diane Von Furstenberg – 874 Washington Street – In-store floral installation designed by Popup Florist.

FlowerSchool New York – 10 Little West 12th Street – FlowerSchool New York will be offering a series of 30 minute workshops from 10am – 4pm on Saturday and 10am – 2pm on Sunday ($35/person). On Sunday, following the last class, Master Designer Oscar Mora will be giving an Installation Demo and everyone who registers will also receive a complementary Oscar Mora signature flower puzzle. To register, visit www.flowerschoolny.com.

Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC – 18 Ninth Avenue – Gansevoort Meatpacking will host a floral pop-up with G.H. Mumm Champagne, designed by The Unlikely Florist in celebration of National Rosé Day to benefit ROAR (Restaurants Organizing Advocating Rebuilding) and its advocacy efforts to increase worker equity and to create a sustainable operating formula for restaurants to thrive in New York City.

Hermès – 46 Gansevoort Street – The leading French luxury retailer will feature a floral Hermès bike and cart at the store, designed by Renny and Reed.

Lewis Miller Design – Ninth Avenue Plaza North (13-14th Streets) – Lewis Miller will be doing a series of Flower Flash installations around Meatpacking District, in collaboration with West Coast Street Artist Scott Froschauer.

Marni – 1 Gansevoort Street – In-store experience with International Florist.

Meatpacking District Installation – South Side of 14th Street at Ninth Ave and Hudson – designed by Theresa Rivera Design, a "Rainbow Colonnade," custom made with Corten steel and wood seating, will be adorned with bursts of anthurium, amaranthus, and eremurus, and clusters of color from delphinium and roses, lilies, orchids, and ginger. It will have vines and willow throughout, as well as landscaped elements, including Japanese maple, columnar ilex, and coleus.

Neighborhood Goods – 75 Ninth Avenue – Storefront installation designed by East Olivia.

Theory – 40 Gansevoort Street – Shop Theory's Summer Edit. View the in-store botanical sculpture designed by Popup Florist, and receive a complimentary tropical bouquet with your $300 purchase.

The Standard – 848 Washington Street – The Standard, High Line will feature signature L.E.A.F-inspired cocktails on menu for the weekend.

Three Owls Market – 800 Washington Street – In-store floral installation, designed by Flower Witch.

TF Cornerstone Floral Cart – Middle Gansevoort Plaza – Floral cart designed by East Olivia and inspired by our vibrant NYC communities, culminating into a picture-worthy moment in the plaza. Free plant-a-pizza seed papers and tote bags will be handed out for marketgoers to enjoy.

Stella Artois – Southeast Side of Gansevoort Plaza – Signature Stella Artois airstream adorned with florals, in celebration of Stella's "Your Table Is Ready" campaign, designed by East Olivia. Stella's "Your Table Is Ready" summer campaign will inspire you and your friends to eat your hearts out at your favorite restaurants again with a film featuring Padma Lakshmi, a celebratory #FirstStellaBack, a fresh approach to hosting dinner parties with OpenTable, a new 14oz. "Open For Good" aluminum bottle supporting the James Beard Foundation available exclusively in restaurants and bars.

Warby Parker – 819 Washington Street – In-store floral installation and bouquet give away with sunglass purchase, designed by Oat Cinnamon.

Whitney Museum of American Art – 99 Gansevoort Street – Artful floral installation designed by FDK Florals.

– 99 Gansevoort Street – Artful floral installation designed by FDK Florals. Floral Installations – 25 floral plinth installations will adorn the streets of the Meatpacking District and are presented by Loro Piana (Popup Florist), Starbucks Reserve Roastery (Cape Lily), Lucid (Raven Hollow Guild), Taconic Partners (Larkspur Botanicals), Aurora Capital (Ariston Flowers), William Gottlieb Real Estate (Ariston Flowers), Sage Realty (Flower Bodega), Meilman Family Real Estate (Designs by Ahn), fleursBELLA, Larkspur Botanicals, Flower Bodega, Floratorium, Pic and Petal and Prism Harvest, Simply Nia Design, Raven Hollow Guild, Gypsy Alley, Design By Ahn, Michelle Edgemont Design, PSL Originals (with Van Vliet New York), PIGSTY + Flowers by Ford.

For more information on LEAF, please visit www.leafflowershow.com or follow on Instagram at @leafflowershow #leafflowerfestival.