La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration Hosted by Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein

The cool summer breezes downtown were full of joyous fun as La Detresse brought fashionable moments to the night at a grand celebration.

Gathering at New York City hotspot Dante Seaport, Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein hosted a special Summer Trip collection soiree for their beloved line. Guests enjoyed Belvedere Vodka speciality cocktails, Martini & Rossi spritz cocktails and ROSALUNA mezcal signature drinks along with bites provided by the restaurant, the seasonal pop-up from NYC’s award-winning aperitivo bar, Dante.

Founded by Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein in 2017, is the product of a mutual obsession between the former stylists and friends for the perfect denim jacket. The duo founded La Detresse and produced a line of denim and knitwear in Los Angeles.