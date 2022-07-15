MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration Hosted by Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein

La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration Hosted by Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein

The cool summer breezes downtown were full of joyous fun as La Detresse brought fashionable moments to the night at a grand celebration.

Gathering at New York City hotspot Dante Seaport, Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein hosted a special Summer Trip collection soiree for their beloved line. Guests enjoyed Belvedere Vodka speciality cocktails, Martini & Rossi spritz cocktails and ROSALUNA mezcal signature drinks along with bites provided by the restaurant, the seasonal pop-up from NYC’s award-winning aperitivo bar, Dante.

– New York, NY – 07/12/2022 – Le Detresse Summer Trip Celebration at Dante Seaport (PHOTO by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

Founded by Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein in 2017, is the product of a mutual obsession between the former stylists and friends for the perfect denim jacket. The duo founded La Detresse and produced a line of denim and knitwear in Los Angeles.

“Our intent is to fuse our love of vintage and androgyny with wearability and innovation to deliver you a closet staple on which you can build your wardrobe.”

Chloe Cherry (PHOTO by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

The event was a true family affair with Alana’s supermodel sister Bella and mother Mary Butler on hand dressed in La Detresse to celebrate the fashion label at the special sunset reception. The Hadid’s were joined by Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, Cassandra Grey, Samantha Ronson, Maria Alia, Meredith Fineman, Dakota Lohan, Jonboy, Mike Tommasiello, Harry Hill, Timo Weiland and Olivia Perez.

Alana Hadid (Co-Founder Le Detresse), Bella Hadid (PHOTO by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

Music was spun by DJ Martial who just released his latest hit, “Hampton’s Free.”

Guests at the event were gifted items perfect for the summer season including KORRES beauty items and Uncommon Goods’ special “THANK YOU” satchel by artist Lauren DCioccio for iOPEN EDITION filled with items from Necessaire, Grande Cosmetics and Tom’s Perfect 10 granola (of Eva Chen husband fame).

For more details on La Detresse and to get your own summer style visit here.

 

 

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’ Announces Tour

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Golfing for Charity

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 3: The Kite Runner

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon Day 3 Part 2: Rockers at the Market Place and in Panel

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 1: 30 Years of Assassins, Market Place and Cheers to the Understudies

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Happy Bastille Day Celebrate NYC Style

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 13, 2022
Read More

Why Party Buses are the Hottest Trend in Transportation and How You Can Use Them

WriterJuly 12, 2022
Read More

Wanna Sing With Broadway Stars On The MacGyver The Musical Cast Album?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2022
Read More