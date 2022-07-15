La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration Hosted by Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein

The cool summer breezes downtown were full of joyous fun as La Detresse brought fashionable moments to the night at a grand celebration.
Gathering at New York City hotspot Dante Seaport, Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein hosted a special Summer Trip collection soiree for their beloved line. Guests enjoyed Belvedere Vodka speciality cocktails, Martini & Rossi spritz cocktails and ROSALUNA mezcal signature drinks along with bites provided by the restaurant, the seasonal pop-up from NYC’s award-winning aperitivo bar, Dante.
Founded by Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein in 2017, is the product of a mutual obsession between the former stylists and friends for the perfect denim jacket. The duo founded La Detresse and produced a line of denim and knitwear in Los Angeles.
“Our intent is to fuse our love of vintage and androgyny with wearability and innovation to deliver you a closet staple on which you can build your wardrobe.”
The event was a true family affair with Alana’s supermodel sister Bella and mother Mary Butler on hand dressed in La Detresse to celebrate the fashion label at the special sunset reception. The Hadid’s were joined by Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, Cassandra Grey, Samantha Ronson, Maria Alia, Meredith Fineman, Dakota Lohan, Jonboy, Mike Tommasiello, Harry Hill, Timo Weiland and Olivia Perez.
Music was spun by DJ Martial who just released his latest hit, “Hampton’s Free.”
Guests at the event were gifted items perfect for the summer season including KORRES beauty items and Uncommon Goods’ special “THANK YOU” satchel by artist Lauren DCioccio for iOPEN EDITION filled with items from Necessaire, Grande Cosmetics and Tom’s Perfect 10 granola (of Eva Chen husband fame).
For more details on La Detresse and to get your own summer style visit here.
