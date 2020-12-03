LA is in Lockdown is New York Next?

4 million Los Angeles residents have been ordered to lockdown effective immediately. With no warning, Mayor Eric Garcetti has essentially made his constituents prisoners.

He has banned all travel and that includes walking, bikes, scooters, no cars, in other words if it moves it is banned. Fines, and jail time will follow.

The only exceptions are essential needs such as food, healthcare services, social services and others.

Mayor Eric Garcetti stated ‘Our City is now close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system, in turn risking needless suffering and death. These unfortunate facts about the spread of COVID-19 in our City mean that we must resume some of the more restrictive measures we instituted in the Spring. The way to avoid that dreaded scenario is clear. We must refrain from gathering with people from outside our household wherever possible. Angelenos have shown what is possible when we cooperate, listen, and protect our family, friends, neighbors, and favorite businesses. This most recent surge in COVID-19 cases presents us with an opportunity to work together, again, to reduce its spread and flatten the curve. We must minimize contact with others as much as possible. Even if you believe that the virus does not present a particular threat to you, consider the impact that your choices have on others. Because COVID-19 can be transmitted by someone who is unaware that she is carrying it, one person could be unknowingly infecting many people if she is not careful. The better we are now at staying apart, the sooner we will be able to come back together.”

From the sound of it lockdown in California will spread throughout the entire state.

In the meantime despite the city’s best attempts to keep crowds away, hundreds of people showed up for The Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting. Will this prompt the inept Mayor de Blasio or the ineffectual Cuomo to pull the same stunt?