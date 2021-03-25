La MaMa Loses Paul Foster

When you think Off-Off Broadway you think La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club. Most people would immediately think of Ellen Stewart, but the real person behind La MaMa was Paul Foster.

Foster, playwright, founding member and first Board President of the internationally of La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, has died at age 89.

Foster at 21 came to New York to study law. But upon meeting Ellen Stewart, a fashion designer who needed help opening her boutique, La MaMa was born.

Foster collaborated with the late Tom O’Horgan on his Tom Paine and the show and the company received critical acclaim. Foster went on to author eighteen plays, as the libretto and lyrics for the musical Silver Queen Saloon. His work was popular in Europe and played internationally all over and has been translated into 52 languages. Fourteen books of his works have been published internationally.

Foster accumulated numerous awards including Rockefeller and Guggenheim Fellowships, National Endowment for the Arts and a British Arts Council Award.

A memorial will be planned post-Covid.

Donations to La MaMa, ETC. are requested for anyone wishing to make a tribute in his honor.