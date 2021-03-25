MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Obituaries

La MaMa Loses Paul Foster

La MaMa Loses Paul Foster

When you think Off-Off Broadway you think La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club. Most people would immediately think of Ellen Stewart, but the real person behind La MaMa was Paul Foster.

Foster, playwright, founding member and first Board President of the internationally of La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, has died at age 89.

Foster at 21 came to New York to study law. But upon meeting Ellen Stewart, a fashion designer who needed help opening her boutique, La MaMa was born.

Foster collaborated with the late Tom O’Horgan on his Tom Paine and the show and the company received critical acclaim. Foster went on to author eighteen plays, as the libretto and lyrics for the musical Silver Queen Saloon. His work was popular in Europe and played internationally all over and has been translated into 52 languages. Fourteen books of his works have been published internationally.

Foster accumulated numerous awards including Rockefeller and Guggenheim Fellowships, National Endowment for the Arts and a British Arts Council Award.

A memorial will be planned post-Covid.  

Donations to La MaMa, ETC. are requested for anyone wishing to make a tribute in his honor.  

Related Items
Obituaries

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Obituaries

Christopher Plumber an Actor’s Actors Remembered

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2021
Read More

Cicely Tyson Is On Her Way To Bountiful

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Remembering Cloris Leachman

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

A Chorus Line Stands Still as Choreographer Bob Avian Passes On

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2021
Read More

With 10 Broadway Shows to His Name Phillip Spector Has Moved on To The Great Beyond

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

A New Decade for the Shubert’s as Philip J. Smith Dies

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 17, 2021
Read More

Joan Micklin Silver A Director Who Fought For Women Passes On

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 2, 2021
Read More

Broadway Remembers Those We Lost

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 1, 2021
Read More

Broadway Producer Roger Berlind Lived to to See 90

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2020
Read More