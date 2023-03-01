Food and Drink
La Pulperia is a Gem of a Restaurant in Hells Kitchen
Nestled onto the corner on 44th Street and 623 9th Avenue is La Pulperia, a restaurant featuring rustic Latin cuisine. La Pulperia cuisine has a combination of European influences from places like Italy and Spain. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Miguel Molina, who prides himself on his creativity reimagining dishes from Latin and South American countries like Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, to create and plate dishes that are totally unique.
The decor is quaint, cozy, relaxed and completely inviting. Here you will find handcrafted floor tiles from Mexico, reclaimed wood from Brazil on the ceiling.It is the perfect date night place, as well as a night of treating yourself to a remarkable meal.
Toasting off the evening I started with Coquito Passion ($15) filled with Silver Rum, Coconut Rum, Passion Fruit Pureé, Fresh Mint and was refreshing and the perfect start.
Starting off with the guacamole ($15) this tasty slightly spicy dip was served with Hass avocado, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, yellow corn tortilla chips. I am a huge fan of this traditional starter and it was done well.
For appetizers we had the Corn & Cheese empanadas($11), which were flakey and filled with Manchego cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, cilantro and for dipping a refreshing chimichurri sauce. I would definitely come back for this.
To add to this my guest ordered the Lobster Taquitos ($22) which he raved about, loving the caramelizad pineapple, cilantro, avocado mousse and spicy mayonnaise, along with the chunks of lobster.
For entrees my guest had the NY Strip Sirloin ($45) served with roasted potatoes, marinated red pepper, green salad, chimichurri-salsa criolla. The steak was mouth wateringly tender and the potato’s were out of this world.
I had the Short Ribs Pappardelle ($29), which had a thrilling surprise…the Pappardelle was homemade, which made the taste exquisite. Besides tender cubes of Short Ribs, the dish was served with Granna padano cheese in a tangy puttanesca sauce with a kick.
For dessert flan ($10) with a light topping a delicious light caramel sauce.
Our server was so knowledgeable and exactly who you want to serve you.
On Saturday and Sunday at 12pm & 2:30pm there are drag brunches to be had. And from Monday – Friday 4pm – 7pm there are happy hour specials on food and drink. The best part is during the summer their is outside seating for 46 Guests.
I highly recommend La Pulperia at 623 9th Avenue for a meal that is out of this world.
Pop Up Grocer Is Coming Back To NYC
Pop Up Grocer, the popular experience-first grocery store, is opening a brick & mortar location in New York City (205 Bleecker Street) on Friday, March 3rd. New Yorkers with a penchant for innovation and design (and a longing for Erewhon) can now regularly visit them to discover new brands.
In addition to their ongoing pop-ups, this will be the first permanent location for the company, which has been shaking up the industry since 2019, providing a platform for launch and an efficient path to retail for new, better-for-you products—exclusively.
The 1,500 square-foot retail concept will feature over 130 emerging brands across the areas of food, beverage, home, beauty and pets – as well as a cafe with Chamberlain Coffee, the leading coffee lifestyle brand and brainchild of Emma Chamberlain, solidifying Pop Up Grocer’s identity as a place of both discovery and community. The cafe will offer seating and an assortment of baked goods in partnership with Librae, the first-ever Bahraini female-owned bakery in New York which opened to great success in 2022 by Dona Murad-Gerschel. Emerging bakers and pastry chefs will rotate over time, creating a unique space with an immersive experience and vibe.
“Given our unique model as an advertiser-first retailer and grocery store, it only made sense for our first location to be in New York, and specifically in Manhattan, at the center of influence,“ says Founder & CEO Emily Schildt. “Having now opened nine 30-day locations across the country, we know a lot about the types of items that our audience is attracted to, which will influence our assortment. And, with each city we visit, there are incessant requests for us to stay, so we’ve learned very simply that there is demand for a more permanent presence.”
Featured brands in the flagship—including brands Fly By Jing, Ghia, OffLimits, Rowdy Mermaid, Siesta, SideDish and Whipnotic among others—will rotate on a quarterly basis, with the exception of a selection of core items to satisfy the local community’s demand. Additionally, the location will serve as a space for programming like community-led panels, tastings, and classes.
The space’s design is led by Jen Levy Creative in partnership with Porto Architecture (of Kith fame), and will feature a warm, neutral palette with thoughtful, quirky elements to emphasize the bold array of products on shelf. The goal was to create a space that feels at once familiar and momentous to attract both everyday shoppers, and tourists..
“We can be, at once, a one-time and a routine destination for discovery,” says Schildt, who adds that visitors can pop in for a look at what’s new and to feel inspired, much like they would touring a museum. While neighbors can rely on us with regularity for a complementary grocery haul—our assortment includes everything from milk and cereal to olive oil and spices. So, success for us looks like achieving that—widening our reach and our impact.”
Pop Up Grocer will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm and will be located at 205 Bleecker Street at the historic intersection of Bleecker, Minetta Street and Sixth Avenue. For more information, please visit popupgrocer.com or follow popupgrocer on Instagram and TikTok.
Art
Events In March Bring Out The Green
Artechouse Magentaverse, Kid’s Night on Broadway, 20 at 20 Off-Broadway, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pink Pier at Watermark, Orchid Show and the Macy’s Flower Show. Plus Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Joel and John Mayer are performing.
3/1: Karen’s Diner opens until the end of the year. With 14 locations across Australia, the UK and USA! It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter and top-notch American diner style grub!
3/2-5: Outsider Art Fair at Metropolitan Pavilion with 64 international exhibitors
3/3 – 4/23: Acclaimed artist Lily Kwong will design the Orchid Show‘s 20th year. The design is inspired by her ancestral connections to the natural world and will feature thousands of orchids in a meditative and captivating display. Visitors will be able to reconnect with nature while experiencing the picture-perfect beauty of the orchids. On select nights, adults can experience the exhibition through Orchid Nights, with music, cash bars, and food available for purchase.
3/3 – 4: Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre
3/3 – 19: New York International Children’s Film Festival was first established in 1997 to promote passionate cinematic works for ages between 3 and 18. This popular event showcases 100 animated, live-action short and long films. The film festival is then followed by filmmaker Q&As, workshops, voting, and more. Not only is this a great source of entertainment for youngsters, but it’s an ideal event to expand their learning with tours and thought-provoking sessions.
3/15: John Mayer @ MSG
3/16-24: Celebrate Asian culture during New York’s annual Asia Week. Over a 1-week span throughout the city’s metropolitan areas, the event features scheduled Asian art exhibits, auctions, special events, and talks from international artists and specialists.
3/17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of NYC’s longest-standing traditions; in fact, it is the world’s oldest and largest parade, dating back to 1762. In current years, the parade has proceeded up 5th avenue to pass in front of the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the city’s Archbishop watches. The celebration is free for the public to attend.
3/17 – 5/9: Museum of Failure at 220 36th Street in Industry City
3/20 -4/9: 20at20 is your chance to see the Best of Off-Broadway for only $20!
3/21: Kids Night on Broadway. Kids go FREE to over 20 Broadway shows, when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids dine free at many Times Square restaurants, and parents get discounted parking rates.
3/26: Billy Joel @ MSG
3/26 -4/10: Macy Flower Show. Dive into the vibrant colors of deep-sea florals and stunning marine life at our upcoming Flower Show, “Voyage to Oceanum.” Visitors to Macy’s will embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way.
Today is National Margarita Day
At the recently opened CASA TuLuM, a stylish Mexican restaurant located in the South Street Seaport, guests will be treated to a special discount on the restaurant’s popular Margarita de la Casa with an offering of two cocktails for only $22. The Margarita de la Casa consists of Hornitos tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime and lemon juice, and agave nectar.
Additionally, for those who may be looking to imbibe on a more spectacular rendition, The Gold Digger, composed of Clase Azul Añejo Tequila, Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis Alexandre, yuzu organic blue agave nectar, 24k edible gold, and hickory campfire sea salt, has their names written all over it. Kindly view a photo here.
In Hell’s Kitchen, La Pulperia offers guests fun and innovative Latin American cuisine and cocktails, showcasing renditions of familiar dishes infused with cross-cultural flair. For National Margarita Day, the restaurant will be serving up happy hour all day for their traditional house margarita at the special price of $9; additionally, the restaurant boasts two, slightly more festive options: Pulpería HK, with Blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, and black lava salt; and their Upscale Margarita, with Aldez Tequila Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and a salt rim. Kindly view photos of these cocktails here.
