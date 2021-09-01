Labor Day NYC Style

Monday, September 6, 2021 is Labor Day, marking the end of summer. Time to hit the beaches, outdoor pools, rooftop bars for the last fling. The U.S. Tennis Open, Yankees, Metropolitan Opera, Outdoor and Indoor Concerts, Free Museum Admission for military families abound.

There is Free admission for Military Families at more than 40 New York City Museums and gardens. The program, sponsored by Blue Star, allows all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and their families access to 1,600 art exhibits, science centers, and amazing museums all over the nation.

The actual NYC Labor Day Parade takes place the weekend after Labor Day in NYC. The parade starts 44th Street & Fifth Avenue at 10am.

What could possibly more American than a baseball game? Watch the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (Sept 3, 4 & 5) and the Toronto Blue Jays (Sept 6-9)

The Mets are away Labor Day Weekend 2021, but return for the Subway Series @ Citi Field Sept 10-12, 2021.

On September 8th a Mass will celebrate Labor Day as well as commemorate 20th Anniversary of the September 11th Attacks. While this will be a Catholic Mass, people of all faiths are welcomed. The Mass will begin with a procession of union banners that will assemble at 3:30pm.

How about a literal floating bar overlooking the NYC skyline and Lady Liberty? The clubhouse in the New York Harbor not only serves as the best spectator platform for their members and guests during sailing races but it is also an event space for member parties and corporate events.

You can bring your own food, which is recommended since they don’t sell any food on the barge. There is a champagne bar on the lower level but only it’s a Members-only space. The launch fee to ride out to the Honorable William Wall is $20 per person. Manhattan Yacht Club Members receive 50% off drinks onboard. You can buy tickets on the Willy Wall Website.

Looking for a bit of family fun? Pop Up Tennis Courts. American Express is bringing six pop-up courts to Pier 76 in Hudson River Park offering bookings to card members and tennis fans alike. The cost just $5.

The US Tennis Open is here for two weeks in Flushing Meadows. Get your tickets in advance as this tends to sell out fast.

9/3 – 5 Labor Day Weekend hosts the annual Electric Zoo Music Festival in New York. The Electric Zoo Festival is a three-day music festival in the field of electronic dance music on Randall Island. Tickets are sold out quickly and should be ordered online in advance.

9/4 – 6: The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit If you’re in the East Village area, make sure to check out the Outdoor Art Exhibit. Here, all of the small streets and sidewalks will turn into an art exhibit. Click here for more information.

9/6: Bryant Park Film Festival Uncut Gems (2019) Directed by Benny & Josh Safdie, starring Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, and Idina Menzel