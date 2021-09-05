Labor Day Recipes to Get You Through The Week

Herbed Potato Salad

This potato salad is for last-minute people. This recipe is surprisingly simple and quick to make. This healthy potato salad recipe is mayo-free, easy to make, vegan, egg free and gluten free. Recipe yields 6 side servings.

2 pounds small red potatoes, scrubbed and sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds

1 tablespoon fine sea salt

¼ cup olive oil

⅓ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped, plus about 2 tablespoons more for garnish

⅓ cup roughly chopped green onions, plus about 2 tablespoons thinly sliced for garnish

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 stalks celery, chopped

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven combine sliced potatoes and salt. Cover with water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and cook until potatoes are easily pierced by a paring knife and pulled out with little resistance, about 5 to 6 minutes. Reserve ¼ cup cooking water, then drain. Transfer the potatoes to a large mixing bowl. In a small food processor or blender, combine the olive oil, ⅓ cup parsley, ⅓ cup green onions, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic and freshly ground black pepper. Process until the herbs and garlic have been chopped into little pieces. Then, while running the food processor, pour in the reserved cooking water and process just until blended. (If you don’t have a food processor or blender, just finely chop the parsley and onions and whisk the dressing together until the oil is fully incorporated.) Drizzle the potatoes with the herbed olive oil mixture and gently mix to combine. (It will look like you’ve poured in too much dressing, but don’t worry, the potatoes will soak it up!) Let the potatoes rest for ten minutes, gently tossing every few minutes. Add the celery to the bowl, along with a couple tablespoons each of additional chopped parsley and green onions. Toss again. Season generously to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate until you’re ready to serve. This salad is best served within a few hours, but will keep in the refrigerator for about three days.

Elote Corn

Corn season is here! Corn is never better than right now. I love sweet fresh corn on the grill with charred crispy kernels. I especially love the versatility of corn.

Vegetable oil for brushing

6 ears corn, shucked

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream or Mexican crema

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup queso fresco or cojita cheese crumbles

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro

kosher salt

lime wedges

In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, sour cream, and garlic. Mix until well combined, set aside. Spread cheese crumbles on a plate, set aside. In a small bowl combine chili powder, cayenne paper, and 1 teaspoon salt, set aside. Brush grill grate with vegetable oil. Heat grill to high heat. Place corn directly on the grill. Grill corn, turning occasionally until cooked and lightly charred, about 10 minutes. Immediately brush the corn with mayonnaise mixture. Roll corn in cheese crumbles sprinkles with chili powder mixture and cilantro. Squeeze lime over corn and serve immediately.

GARLIC BROWN SUGAR FLANK STEAK WITH CHIMICHURRI

2 pound flank steak, about 1-inch thick

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons brown sugar

4 garlic cloves, minced

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

1 cup fresh cilantro

2/3 cup fresh parsley

1/4 cup fresh oregano

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Add the flank steak to a large baking dish and season it with the salt and pepper. In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, brown sugar and garlic cloves, then cover the steak with it and place it in the fridge to marinate. I marinate anywhere from 2 hours to overnight. When you’re ready to cook the steak, you can grill, broil or pan sear it to your liking. I tend to broil it as I find that easiest. Preheat the broiler in your oven and move the oven rack as close as possible. Place the steak on a broiler pan or baking sheet and broil on each side for about 5 minutes. This will result to a medium to medium-well doneness in my oven. Allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes before slicing it thinly against the grain. Serve it immediately with the chimichurri.

EASY RED, WHITE, AND BLUE TRIFLES

1 angel food cake About 12 ounces, store bought or homemade

2 pounds strawberries

12 ounces blueberries

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 pint heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla