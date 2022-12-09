Ladies Journey Sponsors Profound Women Empowerment Event

In the eclectic midst of artistic liberty and creative expression, this year’s Miami Art Week showcased Own Your Worth, a phenomenal networking event, sponsored by Ladies Journey – a rising women’s empowerment movement unlike any other on the market. The event was hosted by Fylí, a substantial community catalyst and mastermind program for female founders to put on the event of a lifetime at Soho Beach House in Miami Beach.

Ladies Journey joined in securing the attendance of hundreds of businesswomen and their supporters from around the world. Featured entertainment included the Queens Dance Troupe by Black Box Studio performers and music by Just Max and DJ Rich Green.

So, how would the world be if all women had the tools to be self-sufficient?

According to founders Silvana Carvalho and Mitchell Modell, Ladies Journey is the answer. They created this movement to provide modern young to middle-aged women worldwide with tools to be financially and emotionally independent through self-education. Silvana posits, “I believe self-education is the way to freedom. Our e-Learning platform will provide online courses and mentorship, driving traffic from social media to our lessons in self-development and financial freedom, building a strong community where we will share experiences and support each other.”

She continues, stating “It’s an untapped market, really. Throughout history, women have had to compromise themselves and sacrifice their expectations to maintain access to vital resources. Whether they’re single moms, young women, or housewives in toxic and abusive relationships – they lack the mental, emotional, and financial tools needed to get out of their respective situations and pursue the life they really want to be living.”

This dual digital safe space and social network is groundbreaking – offering unlimited value for women of all circumstances through affordable, yet premium quality life tools.

Ladies Journey has secured strategic partnerships with fellow women empowerment foundations to connect the world of women in business in the heart of Miami. For Miami Art Week, Ladies Journey sponsored the event of the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) and Fylí to introduce substance to the Art Basel celebrations and connect entrepreneurs from around the world in the resplendence of SoHo Beach House. It marked the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to network with fellow businesswomen, investors, and financial advisors alike.

Ladies Journey is currently in its developmental phase, fundraising accordingly to build the women-focused social networking and e-Learning platform that will transform lives.

Look out for ongoing developments at ladiesjourney.com.

