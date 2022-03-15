Lady’s Of The Canyon a Joni Mitchell Tribute With Andy Mientus’ To Stream, With Nikki M. James and Christy Altomare

Broadway and television star Andy Mientus has brought Joni Mitchell’s iconic 1970 album “Ladies of the Canyon” to life in a new filmed concert, captured last winter in New Hope, Pennsylvania. The film features performances by Christy Altomare (Yardley, PA native and Broadway’s Anastasia), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Krista Pioppi (Spring Awakening), and Cathy Ang (HBO Max’s “And Just Like That”). It was directed by Tony Award nominated Director Michael Arden with musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala (“Hit-List”). Justin Goldner is also featured on guitar.

At 26 years old, Joni Mitchell wrote and recorded songs, drew album art, and hand wrote lyrics for the release of her third studio album, “Ladies of the Canyon”, which Rolling Stone hailed as “An album of departures, overheard conversations and unquiet triumphs for this hymnal lady who mingles the random with the particular so effectively.” Mientus covers the album in full — stripping beloved songs such as “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock,” and “The Circle Game” down to find the hymns inside these unquiet triumphs.



The filming brings a new perspective to the highly successful cabaret version of the show that was well received by critics and audiences in performances around the country. The new streaming version was produced by the Playhouse’s Tony Award winning team of Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler. Under the direction of Michael Arden (“Deaf West’s Spring Awakening and Once on This Island), the new film was shot in Winter 2021 at an 18th century New Hope farm house.

Streaming on Demand at StellarTickets.com

starting March 18

Special live hosted Pop-Up Viewing Party

Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm